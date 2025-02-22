Sportscaster claims Juan Soto has massive role behind Yankees overturning decades-old facial hair policy

Sportscaster Evan Roberts on Friday discussed the Yankees’ recent amendment to their long-standing anti-beard policy. According to Roberts, superstar Juan Soto’s departure as a free agent played a major role in the decision to scrap the rule.

The facial-hair policy in question was initially introduced by former Yankees chairman George Steinbrenner in the 1970s. For almost 50 years, it prohibited players and staff members from growing beards or sporting long hair past their collars.

Shortly after the amendment was announced, Roberts discussed on WFAN the impact Soto’s move to the Mets had within the Yankees organization and how it contributed to the change.

"I heard Sal and BT (sportscasters Sal Licata and Brandon Tierney) laughing at the notion that Juan Soto's free agency impacted this decision," Roberts said. "It did, 1000% it did."

It's not that Juan Soto wanted to grow a beard. Here's what it had to do with, the New York Yankees have never, ever lost a free agent they truly wanted, until this past offseason. Juan Soto is the first free agent in the history of the New York Yankees who they really, really wanted, and they lost him."

Roberts added that losing Soto was a "humbling" moment for the Mets.

"Hal Steinbrenner said, 'Okay, this was a very humbling moment for us. How do we make sure this never happens again?' The way you make sure something like this never happens again is you stop entering free agency with your arms tied behind your back."

"When you pursue Vladimir Guerrero Jr. or ten years from now, somebody else, you do not want to have something, even something that seems so miniscule, in your way. That is why, yes, Juan Soto leaving as a free agent, absolutely, 1000%, impacted the major decision the Yankees made today."

The facial hair rule was strictly enforced, with instances of players even being removed from game-day lineups at the last moment for failing to comply. On Friday, Hal Steinbrenner, George’s son and the team’s current chairman, announced his decision to amend the rule, citing a need to adapt to the times

Derek Jeter reacts after Yankees' anti-beard tradition is scrapped

As debates about the Yankees’ decision to scrap their historic anti-facial hair tradition continue, legendary shortstop Derek Jeter took to Instagram to react to the big news. Posting an edited image of himself sporting a beard, Jeter appeared to embrace the change.

"New rules!" Jeter captioned his Instagram post

Having spent 20 years in the Yankees’ iconic pinstripes, Jeter is regarded as one of the greatest players in baseball history — and arguably the franchise’s best captain. Nicknamed “Captain Clutch” for his uncanny ability to deliver in the biggest moments, Jeter won five World Series titles during his time with the Bronx Bombers.

