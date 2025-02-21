Yankees star Gerrit Cole's first reaction to new facial hair policy leaves fans entertained

Since the 1970s, the New York Yankees have had strict rules when it came to grooming, barring players and staff from growing beards or very long hair. However, on Friday, Yankees chairman Hal Steinbrenner announced that the long-standing tradition has now been amended, and players are now permitted to grow "well-groomed beards".

The rule, which was initially introduced by Hal's father, George Steinbrenner, led to many incoming players having to alter their grooming habits and fall in line. However, Hal has instead opted for a more lenient approach, arguing that the rule, had it continued to be enforced, might have been a significant deterrent for talented players joining the Yankees in the future.

Since news about the aforementioned amendment broke, many fans have been trying to ascertain what exactly falls within the paramters of "well-groomed". Speaking on the matter, starting pitcher Gerrit Cole shed some light on the information that he recieved from Yankees GM Brian Cashman.

"The only information offered from Cash (Brian Cashman) is that we're not trying to look like Duck Dynasty. No diss against Duck Dynasty. They're grinding in the woods all the time. You don't really have another option. But that was the only clarification we got," Gerrit Cole said.

Reacting to a post on X (formerly Twitter) that posted Cole's quote, several fans voiced their opinions.

"The duck dynasty guys have some pretty sick beards tbh," a fan commented.

"I just know Cashman is a comedian behind the scenes lol," another fan wrote.

"Perfect sentence to establish the standard," another fan replied.

"@DuckDynastyAE 👀 Shots have been fired," another fan shared.

"Imagine them getting into playoffs and before they can battle for the WS Cashman whips out a ruler to measure beard length. Glad I’m a Sox fan," another fan remarked.

"What a timely reference," another fan posted.

Hal Steinbrenner argues case for scrapping historic Yankees tradition, claims facial hair is a "very important thing" for people nowadays

Shortly after the amendment of the Yankees' facial hair rule was announced, chairman Hal Steinbrenner talked to the press about his decision, explaining the rationale behind the move.

"This generation, the vast majority of 20s, 30s, into the 40s men of this country have beards. The Vice President has a beard, members of Congress have beards, the list goes on and on in this country and in this world. It is part of who these younger men are," Steinbrenner said.

"Part of their character. Part of the persona. Do I totally relate to that? It's difficult for me. I'm an older guy who's never had a beard in his life, but it's a very important thing to them," Steinbrenner added.

As the new season approaches, many fans will be looking forward to seeing which of their favorite stars end up sporting facial hair, and whether the vague "well-groomed" guideline leads to any disagreements within the Yankees' camp.

