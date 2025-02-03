“Yankees and Dodgers are running circles around what was done back in the day” - Ex-Pirates GM breaks down MLB’s new era of big spenders

The 2024 World Series featured the Los Angeles Dodgers from the National League and the New York Yankees of the American League. Los Angeles was able to win the title in five games, and they will be looking to repeat again this season.

Both of those franchises continue to spend big money this offseason, and they are going to be loaded with talent in 2025. Neal Huntington is the former general manager of the Pittsburgh Pirates, and he spoke (17:03) about the state of baseball on the "Foul Territory" podcast:

"No, you know, you go back to the criticism that people used to levy on the Yankes and the Dodgers are dwarfing that. You know, they're running circles around what was done back in the day. It feels like anyway. And again, a credit to them. They figured out a way to make the finances work. I have no idea if their deficit spending or if their revenues are just this strong that they're able to do this."

Huntington was really more focused on Los Angeles as they continue to acquire any player that they want to get. The former general manager says it always comes back to money, and he gave a reason (2:09) as to why big names are choosing Los Angeles.

"Well, the reality is that the big money is always going to be what plays in the big markets. And so that's where your primary free agents, your premium free agents, they tend to end up in the bigger markets.

Huntington knows how hard the job of being a general manager is, but he's also aware that the Dodgers are doing something that's never been done before.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts pushes back on "Evil Empire" comments

MLB fans continue to be frustrated with the Los Angeles Dodgers and their big spending this offseason. Manager Dave Roberts has heard those complaints, but he had a simple response when asked about it on MLB Network Radio.

"I think the moniker 'Evil Empire' is just a way for people to root against somebody," Dave Roberts said. He continued, "I think the frustration for fans in their individual ball clubs is they want to have the same kind of motivation that our ownership does. I still think that fans would like their teams to invest rather than sit on their hands."

The Dodgers have the highest payroll in MLB, and they are also the defending champions. Los Angeles will still have to get it done on the field, but they have the talent to do just that.

