At this point everyone is aware of the fact that the New York Yankees are struggling. They conceded the series against the Atlanta Braves in the second game and suffered a humiliating shutout loss at the hands of the MLB's best team.

Even some of their biggest fans over the years have given up hope as the Yankees close in on missing their first postseason apperance since 2016. One of these fans include revered Academy award winning director Spike Lee.

Interestingly Spike Lee has had a history with both Atlanta and New York. Being born in Georgia, Lee and his family moved to New York where he became a huge NYC sports fan. He completed his college degrees from universities in both cities, however, his allegiance lies with the Yanks' home city.

Spike Lee has been often spotted at games featuring New York teams like the Knicks, Rangers and of course the Bombers. During the game against the Braves, when interviewed about the team's performance, Lee acknowledged that the writing was on the wall.

Appreciating the Braves for being the league's best team, Lee accepted that the Yanks were being outplayed in every department.

"I gotta give love to the Braves, they're the best team in baseball. They're kickin' out b*tts," Lee said.

Yankees face tough situation with a .500 PCT

Spike Lee's concerns seemed to be quite legit as Yankees are in danger of falling below the .500 PCT. They will be desperate to avoid a series sweep in the finale on Wednesday night.

Bronx's home team are still rock bottom in the AL East as they suffered their 60th loss of the season. Their upcoming games are quite important in their context of hanging by a thread in the postseason race as they face arch rivals Boston Red Sox in a three-game home series before hosting the Washington Nationals.