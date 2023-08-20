Aaron Boone led the New York Yankees to suffered another series loss, this time against their rivals, the Boston Red Sox in a humiliating, near-shutout game. The home team lost 8-1 at Yankee Stadium as their manager tried to give an honest justification for the team's efforts.

Manager Aaron Boone has been with the Yankees for the last six seasons. He has been fairly successful with the club, leading them to a postseason every year. Their best efforts came in 2019 and 2022, as they made it to the AL Championship Series, but their march to the World Series was halted by the Houston Astros.

This season, however, has gone nothing like the previous ones, as the Yankees face the prospect of finishing an under .500 season for the first time in 33 years. Their loss against the Red Sox took their record to 60-63 in a year where consistency has been hard to find.

But what has further frustrated fans is Boone's handling of post-game interviews, where he has down played a number of factors related to their situation. He has been lenient with his criticism of players and beaten around the bush when asked tough questions.

“We’re sick animals, in a lot of ways. It’s the grind of the sport. We’ve got to come ready to go tomorrow and fight our way through this. Through this, you find out about people. You get your character revealed. You’ve got to keep showing up," Boone said after the game against the Red Sox.

Fans took an exception as they took to X to voice their opinions about the manager's future:

Aaron Boone's problem: He is content with the Yankees batting lineup

Aaron Boone, for the most part, has been okay with how the Yankees lineup has faired this season. That showed in their game on Saturday night, as they could score just a solitary run. In the last five games, the Yankees have been outscored 34-7 by the Atlanta Braves and Red Sox.