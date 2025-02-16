"Yankees fans and their delusion"; "Tired of this old geezer" - Fans slam MLB analyst over bold Aaron Judge & Shohei Ohtani claim

Aaron Judge won the 2024 American League MVP Award, and Shohei Ohtani won the same award in the National League. Those two players have been compared by MLB analysts and fans over the last few years.

Michael Kay, a television broadcaster for the New York Yankees, officially gave his take on February 14th. He is biased towards the player that he covers each day, and his comments drew plenty of fan reactions.

"He's better than Ohtani." Michael Kay talking about Aaron Judge.

Many fans were upset by his take, while others took the opportunity to call out Michael Kay directly.

"Michael Kay needs to get off the meth im tired of this old geezer," one fan wrote.

Other fans chimed in with similar comments about Michael Kay and they disagree with his take.

"I kind of agree but Micheal has to stop running his mouth, people are going to start not watching the YES network," one fan commented

"Poor Michael Kay must have fell and hit his head," one fan added.

Instead of taking shots at Kay, some fans commented on the delusion of Yankees fans in general.

"Yankees fans and their delusion 😂😂, " one user said.

Some fans believe that Aaron Judge is not on the same level as Shohei Ohtani.

"Obviously that’s what him and every Yankee fan thinks, but everyone else knows Ohtani clears," one fan commented.

"No he isn't," another fan commented.

Aaron Judge and his wife Samantha welcome their first child during MLB offseason

It has been a busy offseason for Aaron Judge as he recently became a father for the first time. Aaron Judge and wife Samantha welcomed daughter Nora on January 27th, and it was Judge who announced it on Instagram.

"1/27/25 Nora Rose Judge 🌸. What an incredible week it’s been, can’t wait for the memories the three of us make," Aaron Judge captioned the post.

There will be a ton of pressure on Aaron Judge to perform well during the 2025 season, and he will continue to be compared to Shohei Ohtani. Judge proved that he was the best player in the American League in 2024, but now he needs to be the best in the league.

