Domingo German 's time with the New York Yankees has come to a close. The team has started to clean house a day into the offseason, cutting several players, including the veteran righty.

Other players who were outrighted and will be free agents include Matt Bowman, Franchy Cordero, Jimmy Cordero, Billy McKinney and Ryan Weber. The Bronx Bombers are looking to put their disastrous 2023 season behind them quickly.

There are not many pitchers better than Domingo German when he is feeling himself. Just look back to his June 28 start against the Oakland Athletics, where he threw the 24th perfect game in MLB history.

However, he had some off-the-field issues that he was dealing with. German was placed on the restricted list on Aug. 2 to get treatment for alcohol abuse. This stemmed from a blow-up in the clubhouse where he smashed a monitor and flipped a couch.

"The German rollercoaster is finally over praise be," one fan posted.

"Sweeping up a mess. Something that's already different about these new Yankees," another fan posted.

New York Yankees fans could not be happier that the team has started looking ahead to the new season. While Domingo German had his days, he was inconsistent.

All six players, including German, can be claimed by any team. If they go unclaimed, they will be outrighted to the minor leagues. At that point, they can elect free agency.

New York Yankees looking to move ahead without Domingo German

Being placed on the restricted list was not Domingo German's first time being in trouble. He served an 81-game suspension for violating the MLB's domestic abuse policy during the 2020 season.

After his issues at the end of the season, it was clear the New York Yankees needed to cut ties. It will be interesting to see if any decide to claim him for the 2024 season.

For the Bronx Bombers, they move forward. They are expected to be major players in the free-agent market this offseason. Players like Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Cody Bellinger and Shohei Ohtani.

The front office knows they must bring in some players to help Aaron Judge. This season was the first time since 2016 that the Bronx Bombers missed the postseason.

Do not be surprised if they make some noise in the offseason and come out looking like a brand-new team next season.