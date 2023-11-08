Veteran pitcher Luis Severino's stint with the New York Yankees may come to an end as reports claim that the team is not interested in pursuing the two-time All-Star. The Yankees, who finished fourth in the AL East with a dismal 82-80 record, are in the direction of inheriting young assets against going for the veterans.

According to Brendan Kuty from The Athletic, Severino's rehab is going great, and there are eight teams interested in the services of the righty. But, New York isn't one of them.

Severino signed a four-year, $40 million contract extension on February 15, 2019. It included a club option for a fifth season worth an additional $12.25 million.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Surprisingly, Yankee fans were overjoyed to hear this as they took to their social handles and talked about it.

"Good. Time to move on," wrote one user.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

"Wow. A Yankee decision I actually agree with. It’s a festivus miracle," another user said.

Here are some of the other fan reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Luis Severino's injury concerns

One part of the Yankees' decision not to bring back Sevy may be his persistent injuries. Earlier in September, Luis Severino was placed on the injured list after suffering an oblique strain against the Milwaukee Brewers in the fifth inning. He was clearly in pain at the time, and later recalled the sensation as if "somebody shot" him.

Here's the play in question:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Luis Severino encountered difficulties and inconsistency in 2023. In 19 games (18 starts), he was 4-8 with a 6.65 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 89.1 innings thrown.

The Dominican pitcher has an overall win-loss record of 54-37, an ERA of 3.79, and has struck out 788 hitters. He has been part of the Yankee Club since making his debut in August 2015. He earned two All-Star selections in 2017 and 2018.

With Severino having some interested potential suitors, it remains to be seen who secure his services in the upcoming season.