Yankees fans left scratching heads seeing Red Sox's Garrett Crochet & mystery 2B in Devin Williams' bizarre update

New York Yankees reliever Devin Williams uploaded a story featuring the video board at Yankee Stadium ahead of the Opening Day game against the Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday.

Fans were mystified seeing Garrett Crochet's name on the video board as the Yankees starting pitcher. It's interesting because Crochet isn't even a Yankee, and he will be playing for their arch-rivals, the Boston Red Sox, in 2025.

As soon as fans saw the Devin Williams update on social media, they shared hilarious reactions

"Red Sox traded Garrett Crochet to the Yankees omg," one fan reacted.

"They’re using the simulation thing that simulates crochet," another posted.

"Testing out the board if I had to guess," one fan commented.

Another reason for intrigue among fans was the name on the board of the Yankees' second baseman - Ronaldo Hernandez - who's 27 and has hit .100 this spring.

"Who TF is Hernandez?? 👀," one fan reacted.

"Are they like prepping simulation shit 💔😭," another wrote.

"Boone already punting lineups… Judge at DH ALREADY?!," one fan took a dig at the Yankees manager.

Yankees projected lineup for Opening Day game vs Brewers ft. Aaron Judge

MLB: Spring Training-New York Yankees at Baltimore Orioles - Source: Imagn

The New York Yankees ended their ALCS win drought, but they haven't won the World Series since 2009.

To do so, the Yankees have made several roster changes after missing out on Juan Soto in the offseason. To replace him n the lineup, the Yankees signed two former MVPs, Cody Bellinger and Paul Goldschmidt, this offseason.

Another key change comes in pitching. The Yankees traded away lefty Nestor Cortes to the Brewers and signed Max Fried to the largest contract given to a left left-handed pitcher,an eight-year, $218 million deal.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone confirmed that catcher Austin Wells will lead a lineup comprising Aaron Judge, Bellinger, Goldschmidt and others as they face Brewers ace Freddy Peralta on Thursday.

The Yankees' projected lineup looks like this:

Austin Wells, C Aaron Judge, RF Cody Bellinger, CF Paul Goldschmidt, 1B Jazz Chisholm Jr., Jr. 2B Anthony Volpe, SS Jasson Domínguez, LF Ben Rice, DH Oswaldo Cabrera, 3B

Carlos Rodon will be the Yankees' starting pitcher.

