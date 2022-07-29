"Yankees fans lucky I was on a plane but man go get them brooms" - NBA superstar Donovan Mitchell taunts New York Yankees fans following Mets' Subway Series whitewash

New York Yankees fans were warned by Donovan Mitchell well in advance going into the Subway Series. The Utah Jazz guard posted before the game that Yankees fans better hope that his beloved New York Mets don’t win. Otherwise, they won’t be hearing the end of it.

That’s exactly what has happened. The Mets haven’t just won the Subway Series, they swept it by winning both games. It was a low-scoring affair, but the Mets reigned supreme 3-2 in Game 2 this Wednesday.

The day before, the Mets overturned a 0-2 deficit to eventually earn a statement 6-3 comeback win. Delivering on his promise, Mitchell isn’t sparing the Yankees fans and the taunts are in full flow.

Donovan Mitchell @spidadmitchell Yankees fans lucky I was on a plane but man go get them brooms 🧹 🧹🧹🧹🧹🧹🧹🧹🧹 #LFGM Yankees fans lucky I was on a plane but man go get them brooms 🧹 🧹🧹🧹🧹🧹🧹🧹🧹 #LFGM

A night to celebrate for the Mets and Donovan Mitchell, but the New York Yankees continue to falter

The New York Yankees remain MLB’s benchmark team this far. However, it’s the New York Mets fans, including Donovan Mitchell, who have all the bragging rights in the city.

The Mets have won six of their last eight Subway Series games and 14 of their last 24 games since 2018.

Pete Alonso homered early off Domingo German before Francisco Lindor came up with an RBI single. Birthday-Boy Max Scherzer, who was celebrating his 38th trip around the sun, was outstanding on his big day.

Making his Subway Series debut, Scherzer allowed only five hits in seven innings. He struck out six, including Aaron Judge thrice, to help the Mets take a 2-0 lead going into the eighth.

Max Scherzer strikes out Aaron Judge for the third time tonight7 shutout innings for Mad Max(via @Mets Max Scherzer strikes out Aaron Judge for the third time tonight 🔥7 shutout innings for Mad Max(via @Mets)https://t.co/NWYavx0BwK

However, Yankees shortstop Gleyber Torres leveled the scores with a two-run homer off David Peterson. It set up some late drama, but the Mets replied with three hits in the ninth.

Eduardo Escobar led off with a double before Starling Marte scored a match-winning walk-off single. This was the 11th walk-off hit of Marte’s career.

STARLING MARTE WALKS OFF THE SUBWAY SERIES!! https://t.co/ZlEsLb6txh

The Yankees remain the MLB’s most statistically dominant team this term. Despite their league-best 66 wins, they have plenty of gaps in their squad to address.

One such area of concern is their left-handed hitters, who are averaging just .214. Only four major league teams have compiled worse in this regard.

It's unknown whether the Subway Series whitewash was a wakeup call or not, but the Yankees have finally made their big move. Kansas City Royals outfielder Andrew Benintendi is headed to the Bronx. The move will surely help improve what is already the league’s highest-scoring offense.

Yankees fans will be hopeful that a return to their winning ways is imminent. They will meet the Mets again next month, at Yankee Stadium, on Aug. 22 and 23. Will Donovan Mitchell have reason to celebrate again? Only time will tell.

