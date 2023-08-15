The New York Yankees' slump could get worse when struggling pitcher Luis Severino takes the mound against the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday.

It was a hand-in-the-head moment for the Yankees fans when they heard about manager Aaron Boone's decision to start Severino against the team with the best record in baseball.

Severino is enduring the worst year of his MLB career and is heading into the game with a shocking 8.06 ERA. He has 18 earned runs over his last nine innings while walking six and allowing 20 hits.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

While Severino's play is concern enough for the fans, he is up against some of the most dangerous hitters in baseball on Tuesday night.

Several Yankees fans poked fun at the pitcher's abysmal season, claiming his outings have only added to the team's on-field worries.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

One fan isn't eager to watch the 29-year-old pitcher start on Tuesday as he wrote,

"I’d rather watch a ham sandwich pitch over Luis Severino."

Luis Severino is sticking to his guns against the Atlanta Braves big-hitters on Tuesday

The Dominican conceded four earned runs in his last start against the Boston Red Sox and will have his work cut out against the likes of Matt Olson, Nicky Lopez and Ronald Acuna Jr.

Despite his shortcomings this season, the two-time All-Star is hoping to do good things against the Braves on Tuesday. He acknowledged the hitting prowess of his upcoming opponents but vowed to stick to his plans.

“Only good things can happen,” Luis told the NY Post. "I’ve been really bad this year, and they’ve been really good. So, only good things can happen, pretty much. They have a very tough lineup. I have to go with my game plan and whatever happens, happens.”

The Yankees have lost six of their last games with an 11-3 drubbing against the Braves in the series opener at SunTrust Park. However, the maligned pitcher is ready to turn the tide for his team in the second game of the series.

“Forget about everything, the numbers are in the past. Just worry about what’s in front of me,” he said. “Of course, they’re good hitters. But I can make good pitches and try to be ahead in the count. We’ll see what happens."