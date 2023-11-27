Many fans and analysts across the MLB consider Sonny Gray one of the most underrated starting pitchers in the league. The three-time All-Star may not be the first name that pops into fans' minds when it comes to elite pitching. However, the 34-year-old has finished in the top three in Cy Young Award voting throughout his career.

One reason why some fans may not consider Sonny Gray one of the best pitchers in the league could be his difficult tenure with the New York Yankees. Although Gray has played with four different teams, his time with the Bronx Bombers was the worst of his career.

In a recent interview on the popular baseball channel Foul Territory, former New York Yankees catcher Erik Kratz dove into Sonny Gray's tenure with the club. Kratz said that Gray's issues while with New York were not solely the result of underperforming but were also due to the direction of former pitching coach Larry Rothschild.

Kratz explained that while Gray was a member of the Oakland Athletics, his former catchers said that he was more erratic, trusting his instincts more than following strict guidelines. This was not the case while pitching under Rothchild, who, Kratz said, relied on his pitchers using the Slider too often.

Kratz believes that restricting Gray from being himself and pitching to his strengths hurt him. Although some fans claim that it was the pressure of playing for the New York Yankees, Kratz believes that was not the case.

Sonny Gray landed a deal with the St. Louis Cardinals

With the New York Yankees in his rearview, Sonny Gray has officially signed a contract with the St. Louis Cardinals, making it the fifth team in his MLB career. After finishing last season second in National League Cy Young Award voting, Gray was able to secure a three-year, $75 million contract with the St. Louis Cardinals.

Gray is the third starting pitcher to join the St. Louis Cardinals this offseason, joining both Kyle Gibson and Lance Lynn in the revamped rotation. It may be in the Cardinals' best interest to allow Gray to work freely and not limit him to Sliders.

