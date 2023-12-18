The New York Yankees traded Jordan Montgomery at the 2022 trade deadline, something that has aged pretty poorly in retrospect. The team fizzled out in that postseason while completely missing the following year. Montgomery, on the other hand, started in the playoffs in 2022 and won a ring in 2023.

Now that he's available again in free agency, reports suggest that the team could be interested in a reunion. The pitcher truly developed into a dependable frontline starter in 2023, and tons of teams have interest. His former club is among them.

According to reports, the team has internally discussed whether or not they should bring Montgomery back after his World Series victory. The team likely feels that the trade didn't work out, but they have a rare chance to get back the player they lost.

He went to the St. Louis Cardinals and then the Texas Rangers, but could be heading anywhere now. If it's to the Yankees, the fan base is a little unsure on how to feel about that.

Some fans believe that this is a chance to fix what they perceive to be one of the worst trades they've made in recent memory. Others believe he wasn't that good with them and would not be worth the money he will command for where he'd slot in their rotation.

Yankees may look at Jordan Montgomery reunion

The Yankees, of course, have tremendous interest in Yoshinobu Yamamoto. They want him, and will pivot to other options if they don't get him. Those options seem to include Jordan Montgomery.

Jordan Montgomery may be headed back to NY

The free agent pitcher could command a $150 to $200 million deal, something that was unforesee when he first exited the Bronx. Now, he's gone and developed a significant amount and raised that price tag.

As for whether or not the Yankees will meet it, that depends on the options they have, be it Yamamoto, Dylan Cease, Blake Snell or someone else. It seems to be that they are at least not opposed to a reunion, which has some fans excited.

