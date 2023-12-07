Juan Soto is a New York Yankee now, but that might not be set in stone. They traded for the superstar who has one year remaining on his deal. Naturally, an extension might be in order, but that usually doesn't happen with Scott Boras' clients.

Boras' players often test the market, and they often get massive contracts. The Yankees have been on both ends of this, and they know what might happen with Soto at the end of the year.

GM Brian Cashman, who orchestrated the massive blockbuster deal for San Diego Padres outfielders Soto and Trent Grisham, understands that the deal might end up being a one-year thing. He said:

"I haven't had any conversations regarding that. We understand it's a possible short term situation."

An extension before the season is very unlikely, which means the newest Yankee will likely test free agency next year. Assuming this season goes well, the Yankees would be highly motivated to re-sign him, but that's certainly going to cost them.

He will undoubtedly have no shortage of suitors regardless of how this season goes, and Cashman understands that he might not be able to outbid them all. If Soto doesn't have a positive experience in 2024 in the Bronx, then it might be totally out of his hands.

Juan Soto unlikely to be extended by Yankees

It's very unlikely that Juan Soto signs an extension with the New York Yankees in 2024. It will be the first time he can choose the team he's going to, since he was developed by the Washington Nationals and then traded to the San Diego Padres.

Juan Soto is a Yankee

Now with the Yankees, 2024's winter might represent his chance to go somewhere he wants. Reports say he likes the Yankees, but he might want to choose somewhere else. Regardless, with loads of money in line, Soto's agent Scott Boras, infamous for not getting players extending and waiting till free agency, will likely see to it that he doesn't sign an extension.

That doesn't mean he won't remain a Yankee. His skillset is highly valuable and uniquely suited to Yankee Stadium. He fills a lot of needs, and they'll likely try their best to re-sign at the end of the upcoming season.

