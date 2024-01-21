Yankees Hot Stove Update: Brian Cashman confirms team's plan for additional arms after Marcus Stroman deal

Initial reports suggested that the New York Yankees were done after signing Marcus Stroman, but GM Brian Cashman has indicated that that is not the case. In fact, a bigger move than the Stroman deal could be in the works as the front office isn't planning to sit back while the offseason continues to unfold.

MLB reporter Jim Bowden said on X, formerly known as Twitter:

"Brian Cashman Yankees GM told us that he continues to have trade discussions with other clubs and is still talking to agents regarding possible pitching addition(s)."

The New York Yankees only made one free agent addition and that was Stroman. They also made two trades, but those were on offense and they required a lot of pitching prospects, so depth is needed now.

According to this report, the team isn't done looking into arms and could swing another big deal before Spring Training arrives.

Which arms could Yankees be looking at?

The New York Yankees have made three major moves this offseason. First, they traded for Alex Verdugo. They followed that up by adding Juan Soto in another trade. Then, they signed Marcus Stroman.

That still leaves them with a need in the pitching department, something Brian Cashman assures everyone he is still working on. There could be a big trade or a signing, since he's in contact with teams and with player agents.

Brian Cashman is looking into more deals

They already made an offer to free agent Blake Snell, so it is possible that they eventually meet his asking price and get him in the Bronx. They had reported interest in Jordan Montgomery early on, and he's still available.

As far as trades, it has long been reported that they are interested in Dylan Cease. They might not be able to swing that big of a trade, but he's a player they certainly like.

Rumors suggested that Corbin Burnes and Shane Bieber are potential trade targets this offseason, so the Yankees could look into either one of them if it came down to it.

