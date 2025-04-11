Yankees infielder makes opinion crystal clear about edge players get with torpedo bats

New York Yankees infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. has made his opinion clear about the advantage players get by using torpedo bats.

During his MLB Network appearance on Thursday, April 10, the Yankees' second baseman explained that torpedo bats don't provide players with a physical advantage over pitchers, but rather a mental one.

Chisholm Jr. had this to say while speaking from the closet containing his extensive sneaker collection:

“Guys still out there throwing 100…”

Chisholm Jr.’s comments refer to nothing changing in the way pitchers approach the game. However, when one of the hosts suggested that moving the barrel changed things for hitters, he responded:

“I don’t believe that, either.”

The reaction from the studio panel reflected their surprise upon hearing how Chisholm Jr. didn’t believe that torpedo bats themselves provided hitters with an edge. The infielder expanded on his thoughts, stating:

“I think it gives you a mental edge. When you’re a kid and you go up to the plate with a bigger barrel, you think you have a bit bat, and you start swinging it, you think ‘Oh, I can hit everything with this bat.’”

Chisholm Jr.’s comments underscore how a bigger barrel doesn’t necessarily make hitters better. It merely aids their mindset when hitting. He concluded:

“That’s just the mental of it.”

Whether it’s a mental edge or a functional one, the torpedo bat seems to be working for the New York Yankees. The club has been hitting the ball hard, including setting a record for Opening Day home runs this season.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. could temporarily leave New York Yankees next spring

Jazz Chisholm Jr. could leave the New York Yankees temporarily next spring as he’s reportedly going to be named to Great Britain’s preliminary roster for the 2026 World Baseball Classic.

Interestingly enough, Chisholm Jr. was born in the Bahamas, which is still technically a British territory, making him eligible to represent Great Britain in next spring’s best-on-best international tournament.

While Chisholm Jr. was not a member of the British squad in 2023, he will certainly be considered this time around.

Chisholm Jr. is very much willing to participate in the tournament and hopes to get the thumbs-up from the Yankees. However, his participation could be a short one, as the Brits will be in Pool B with Mexico, Italy, and Brazil.

Britain will have as good a chance as Brazil and Italy to advance to the second round. So, it remains to be seen if the Yankies’ infielder will get an extended look at next year’s World Baseball Classic.

