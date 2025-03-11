Yankees insider worried Red Sox might be new favorites for AL East after Gerrit Cole injury

The New York Yankees likely won't have Gerrit Cole for the entire season, which potentially opens the door for other teams to snatch their division crown. Cole is set to have Tommy John.

The former Cy Young winner had elbow issues last year but returned midway and pitched well throughout the playoffs. This year, he again had troubles in Spring Training and suffered the dreaded diagnosis.

That leaves the Yankees in a rough spot, and Yankees insider Jake Story believes it could mean that the Boston Red Sox are now the favorites in the American League East.

Story said:

"The Yankees are still a very good team. I do wonder if they should still be considered the favorites in the AL East.

"The Boston Red Sox, who had this amazing offseason with Garrett Crochet, Alex Bregman, two massive adds, along with a youth revolution? [Jarren] Duran coming up to the level he's at, [they've] got top prospects on the way. Walker Buehler is there. Red Sox are set up."

The insider cited the growth of Jarren Duran into an All-Star and the offseason acquisitions of Alex Bregman and Garrett Crochet as a good reason the Boston Red Sox are set up to steal the division.

That and a rash of impactful Yankees injuries could lead to an exciting division chase between the two heated rivals.

Gerrit Cole reflects on needing Tommy John surgery

Gerrit Cole will miss all of 2025 and at least a little bit of 2026 as he rehabs his elbow from the upcoming Tommy John surgery. It's a brutal blow for a team trying to defend an AL pennant.

Gerrit Cole is out for the season (Imagn)

Cole called the surgery a "necessary next step for my career," and said in a statement, via ESPN:

"[I have] a lot left to give, and I'm fully committed to the work ahead. I'll attack my rehab every day and support the 2025 Yankees each step of the way. I love this game, I love competing, and I can't wait to be back on the mound -- stronger than ever."

Cole pitched 12.2 innings in the World Series and gave up a single earned run but the Yankees will now be without their ace for this season as well as Luis Gil for at least a few months.

