Baseball great Derek Jeter shared his thoughts on the high-flying Houston Astros. He commended the efforts of their management to set the team up for future success.

Derek Jeter spent his entire 20 seasons in the MLB with the New York Yankees. He ended his glittering career in 2014 with 14 All-Star selections and five World Series wins under his belt.

Speaking to Brian McTaggart from MLB.com, Jeter said:

“Obviously, I saw them at the playoffs. They have a great young team. It just seems like, regardless of what happens, they just seem to replenish every year which is important for you to have sustainable success. They have a great system and it starts from the top and Jim Crane’s done a great job”

Derek Jeter was a part of the New York Yankees team that won three consecutive World Series titles from 1998 to 2000. Upon being asked if the Houston Astros could replicate the feat, Jeter gave a measured response:

''It's hard to even win one, let alone back-to-back.You have to have a good team. ... It's difficult, but it can be done, obviously.''

Derek Jeter was inducted into the Pro Baseball Hall of Fame in his first year on the ballot in 2020. His jersey number 2 was retired by the New York Yankees in 2007.

Mark Berman @MarkBermanFox26 Derek Jeter on the @astros : “They have a great young team. It just seems like, regardless of what happens, they just seem to replenish every year which is important for u to have sustainable success.They have a great system & it starts from the top & Jim Crane’s done a great job” Derek Jeter on the @astros: “They have a great young team. It just seems like, regardless of what happens, they just seem to replenish every year which is important for u to have sustainable success.They have a great system & it starts from the top & Jim Crane’s done a great job” https://t.co/L8oCjCTocW

What went wrong between Derek Jeter and the Miami Marlins?

Former Miami Marlins part-owner and chief executive officer Derek Jeter looks on prior to their game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Marlins Park on September 12, 2020, in Miami, Florida.

Jeter was also the CEO of the Miami Marlins from 2017 to 2022. However, he stepped down from the role at the beginning of last year and also gave up his 4% stake in the club. He attributed the difference in vision regarding the future of the franchise as one of the reasons for his exit.

Speaking to ESPN's Hannah Storm last year, Jeter said:

"It's just like the statement I made, I think that the direction of the organization had changed and that was not what I had signed up for and you know you have to believe in the direction, especially if you are going to be the forward face.

"I just couldn't move on if I didn't agree with the direction that the organization was going."

Many have speculated that the lack of spending, especially on free agents, by the franchise was a major factor in this decision.

Poll : 0 votes