Yankees legend predicts Juan Soto's Mets transition will mirror Francisco Lindor's

Juan Soto is off to a slow start with the New York Mets, just like it was the case with Francisco Lindor. After 48 games and 174 plate appearances, the richest contract holder in all of baseball has only managed eight homers, hitting .247, swiping six bags along with 20 RBIs in 2025.

Ad

Lindor also took his time to come through for the New York Mets after signing a 10-year, $341 million contract extension on March 31, 2021. It was only last season that he truly showed his potential, finishing behind Shohei Ohtani in the NL MVP voting.

On Tuesday, New York Yankees legend CC Sabathia drew a parallel between Soto’s projected transition and Francisco Lindor’s early struggles in New York to defend the outfielder's slow start in Queens. Sabathia noted how stars often face growing pains when arriving in Queens.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I just feel like the first year for guys who go over to the Mets, they struggle," Sabathia said (1:23 onwards). "I feel like Lindor had the same thing. Until about August of last year, or the second half of last year, is when I feel like he kind of settled in as a Met. I just think it takes a while. I feel like the stars that go to the Mets, it takes them like a year to kind of settle in.

Ad

"I don’t know why, but I feel like I’ve seen the same thing with Lindor — and now, he’s the king of Queens. So, I think Soto can do the same thing."

Ad

Mets manager defends collective slump of Francisco Lindor, Juan Soto and Pete Alonso

The top of the Mets' lineup comprises bonafide MVP candidates like Francisco Lindor, Juan Soto and Pete Alonso. All three are in a surprising slump, collectively going 2-for-22 without a run scored, an RBI or an extra-base hit in two games.

That has resulted in the team losing four of their last five games, which were against the New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox. After a second loss to the Red Sox on Tuesday, Mets manager Carlos Mendoza defended the backlash the trio is receiving amid a tough run at the plate.

Ad

“They’re human,” Mendoza said. “If those guys go, we’re going to go. … They’re going to go through it at times. And right now, they’re fighting.”

Lindor said that the trio will start clicking at the same time soon.

“At some point, I’m sure we’re going to go back to clicking at the same time,” Lindor said. “Hopefully, sooner rather than later, because if the three of us are clicking at the same time, we can score a lot of runs.”

Mets fans will hope that the situation improves soon and the team returns to winning ways.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Krutik Jain Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.



A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.



A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking. Know More