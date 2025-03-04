Yankees legend Roger Clemens beams with pride as he & son Kody meet as rivals during Phillies' Spring Training game

Spring training often brings exciting matchups, but on Tuesday, it also created a special family moment as Roger Clemens and his son Kody reunited during a game between the New York Yankees and Philadelphia Phillies.

A Yankees icon and one of the greatest pitchers of his era, Roger Clemens now watches as his son Kody continues the family’s baseball legacy with Philadelphia. Roger later expressed on X (formerly Twitter) how it felt like a full-circle moment, reminiscing about how he once brought Kody to the games as a kid, and now, the roles have reversed with Kody bringing him.

With the start of the 2025 MLB season set to begin in late March, teams are deep into their preparations. The March 4 showdown between the Yankees and Phillies brought a special reunion, as Roger and Kody shared a moment and posed for a photo.

"Been bringing this kid to spring training since he was born!! Now he’s bringing me. Proud dad!" Clemens shared on X.

Roger was all smiles as he posed for a picture with Kody near home plate before the game. Roger is doing some work with the Yankees, while Kody is gearing up to play for the Phillies.

The Phillies' X account also shared a short video of the two exchanging lineup cards.

"It's take your dad to work day! A very cool moment for the Clemens family at today's lineup card exchange," @Phillies posted.

Roger Clemens spends time with Max Fried during his Yankees debut

Roger Clemens was one of the most dominant starting pitchers of his generation, and he has also spent many years as a baseball coach. That has allowed him to help current Yankees pitchers, and he is now adding Max Fried to that list.

Fried made his spring training debut on March 3 and then spoke to YES Network after his outing. He not only discussed his pitching performance but also described learning from Clemens.

"Just talking about pitching and my outing and things that he had seen and any opportunity that I can get to talk to someone that had the career that he had. I'm all ears," Fried told reporters.

Fried signed an eight-year, $218 million deal with the Yankees in December.

