Yankees manager Aaron Boone drops major injury update on Clarke Schmidt

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone has already lost one starter for the season with Gerrit Cole undergoing Tommy John surgery. Now, fans are holding their breath after Clarke Schmidt was scratched from his scheduled start on Saturday.

Instead, the club has decided to start Ryan Yarbrough in his place against the Tampa Bay Rays. However, Schmidt's scratched start is not all too worrying, according to the Bronx Bombers' managers.

Boone spoke to reporters ahead of their Saturday game to provide an update on Schmidt. He revealed that the hard-throwing righty will not make a trip to the IL. Instead, he will be a part of the Yankees' next series.

"He actually got an MRI yesterday, came back clean. We kind of stewed on it throughout the evening last night, and then after the game, made the decision to push him back. So, plan will be for him to go Tuesday" said Boone.

Schmidt's next start will now be a Tuesday when the Yanks take on the San Diego Padres. This will be an important start for the South Carolina Gamecocks product. San Diego has gotten off to a hot start this season.

Fans can now breathe easy knowing Schmidt is not expected to land on the IL. The club cannot afford to lose any more pitchers at this point.

Clarke Schmidt's update is major news for the Yankees

New York Yankees - Clarke Schmidt (Photo via IMAGN)

The Yankees have been playing well despite missing their ace and a few more key pitchers. We already mentioned Gerrit Cole earlier, but he is far from the only pitcher who is on the injured list.

Luis Gil has also been on the IL since Spring Training. The 2024 American League Rookie of the Year award winner is dealing with a high-grade lat strain. He is expected to return in late June, if everything goes accordingly.

Marcus Stroman is another pitcher who is currently on the IL as well. He landed on the IL on April 12 after suffering a new injury and is expected to be back sometime this month. Clarke Schmidt avoiding the IL proves to be big for this team, as they try to get their rotation under control.

However, they are not the only team struggling with injuries to their pitching staff. They are just one of a handful of teams that have seen key starters go down with injury.

