The New York Yankees have taken the decision to recall Yoendrys Gomez from their double-A affiliate, the Somerset Patriots. The Yanks were forced to make this decision after LHP Wandy Peralta was put on a 15-day IL. The Bronx Bombers still sit six games behind the last wild card spot in the American League, making their chances of playing in the postseason next to none.

Over the past few years, Peralta, 32, has quietly excelled as a reliever. He has 200 outings under his belt dating back to the start of the 2020 season, with an earned run average of 3.01. For the Yankees this season, that includes 63 appearances with a 2.83 ERA, a 22.5% strikeout rate, a 13.2% walk rate, and a 57.4% ground ball rate.

Aaron Boone spoke about Yoendrys Gómez recently, saying that he has a “pretty high ceiling," and was optimistic about his potential (via nydailynews):

"He’s obviously dealt with a lot of injuries early on in his career, but he’s somebody that we think highly of. I think he has a chance to be a really good starter. I really do."

Hailing from Venezuela, 23-year-old Yoendrys Gomez was signed as an amateur in 2016, and since then has been making his way through the minor leagues.

Because of his performance at the lower levels, the team gave him a slot on their 40-man roster in November 2020, keeping him out of the Rule 5 draft that month. Gomez made 19 starts for Double-A Somerset in 2023, compiling a 3.58 ERA and 10.7 K/9 during that time.

Since the Yankees started affiliating with the Patriots in 2021, the 23-year-old is the only player they have called up straight from Double-A. Since turning 18 years old, Gomez has managed to keep his ERA below 4.00 in all five of his minor league seasons.

The Yankees need to get past a tough 2023 season

The Bronx Bombers are on the verge of not making it to the postseason for the first time since 2016. This is a major blow for a unit that has seen better days in the major leagues. The Yankees have been injury-stricken, and none of the stars really got a chance to get going after the All-Star break, which further deteriorated the ball club.

There's a lot of work ahead for the Yankees management at the end of the season. Players have to be signed, and decisions have to be made. The youngest players need more responsible roles in the team, while the more experienced have to hone their skills and start playing at a higher level on the field.