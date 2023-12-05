One of the biggest storylines this MLB offseason has been the ongoing saga between Juan Soto and the San Diego Padres. Although the outfielder is one of the best players in the MLB, Soto is entering the final year of team control, which has made him expendable for the Friars.

While the San Diego Padres would seemingly love to keep him on their roster, it's his pending long-term, lucrative extension that has the team looking to the trade market. Several teams have emerged as potential trade candidates, including the New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays.

"Jack Curry sure seems confident in a Juan Soto to the Yankees trade getting done." - @TheDougRush

When it comes to the Yankees, the club has been linked to Soto for several months now, with fans salivating at the potential of seeing the young outfielder paired up with captain Aaron Judge.

There have been many conversations regarding a potential deal that would send Soto to the New York Yankees. In a recent interview, manager Aaron Boone gave a non-committal response about any potential move. "He's a great Padre right now, so we'll see what happens as the week unfolds. But all I can say is, he's a pretty special player."

"Aaron Boone shares his thoughts with @M_Marakovits on Juan Soto and how the Yankees' decision-making process takes shape within the front office." - @YESNetwork

It remains to be seen what kinds of moves will take place over the course of the MLB Winter Meetings, which are currently taking place in Nashville, Tennessee until December 6th.

The San Diego Padres have reportedly already made a Juan Soto trade proposal

Although there have been rumors of multiple teams interested in acquiring Juan Soto, the San Diego Padres have reportedly already sent a trade offer to the New York Yankees, which they rejected.

According to multiple sources, the San Diego Padres requested a total of seven players in exchange for the young All-Star outfielder. The names that have been mentioned in the deal were Michael King, Clark Schmidt, Drew Thorpe, Randy Vazquez, Jhonny Brito, and two prospects.

New York Yankees General Manager Brian Cashman and the rest of the front office decided that seven players for potentially one season of Soto was simply not worth it. There is a chance that one of the two teams change their offer, however, MLB insider Bob Nightengale has stated the two sides are at a "complete stalemate."

