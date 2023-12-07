The New York Yankees finally pulled off a blockbuster trade for Juan Soto, and Aaron Judge couldn't be more excited. The former MVP had nothing but high praise for the slugger, as it is expected that the two will be batting very near to each other in the 2024 Yankees' lineup.

Judge had this to say of Soto:

"He's a generational talent. His track record and his stats speak for themselves. Everybody in the Yankee Universe is pretty excited to have him on board."

The former San Diego Padres outfielder comes over as a much-needed move for the Bronx Bombers. After a startlingly poor season last year, the team was forced to reckon with its flaws, and offense, specifically from the left-hand side of the plate, was a big one.

Thus, they added Soto as well as Alex Verdugo. They also needed outfielders, and have added three of them in those two trades. Trent Grisham was added into the deal by San Diego, which gives the Yankees four outfielders plus Oswaldo Cabrera and Jasson Dominguez once he recovers.

Soto will undoubtedly be hitting near the top of the lineup, perhaps first, second or third. Wherever he hits, Judge will be right before or right after him in all likelihood, giving him a running mate and some protection that was missing from the 2023 batting order.

Juan Soto makes Yankees look legitimate

The Yankees are not accustomed to missing the playoffs. They hadn't done so since 2016, the year before Aaron Judge burst onto the scene. Injuries and regression forced the Yankees into an unfamiliar position.

Aaron Judge is excited about Juan Soto

Thus, they've decided to get back to their old ways. If there's a notable player available, they're looking into adding them. They added Soto after he became available, and he's one of the highest profile players to be available this winter.

They're also in on Yoshinobu Yamamoto, and are considered the favorites to land the Japanese pitcher. They'll meet with him early next week. They have also been linked to Jung Hoo Lee, Cody Bellinger and others as they try and retool to get back to their winning ways.

