Yankees new bats saga: All you need to know about the latest innovation in baseball that has left fans divided

The New York Yankees opened the 2025 season with a 4-2 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday. They extended their winning streak on Saturday with a dominant offensive display, crushing the Brewers 20-9.

However, beyond the Yankees’ explosive performance, one detail caught the attention of many: their players using specially designed bats. Yankees play-by-play broadcaster Michael Kay addressed the topic during the game.

When shortstop Anthony Volpe stepped up to the plate with one of the unique bats, Kay explained:

"You see the shape of Chisholm's bat? The Yankees front office's analytics department did a study on (Volpe). Every single ball it seemed like he hit on the label, he didn't hit any on the barrel, so they had bats made up where they moved a lot of the wood into the label so that the harder part of the bat is going to strike the ball.”

The move has sparked debate across Major League Baseball, with some criticizing the Yankees' decision, while others have shown their support.

According to Major League Baseball rule 1.10 (a), a bat must be:

“Smooth, round stick not more than 2.61 inches in diameter at the thickest part and not more than 42 inches in length”

It remains to be seen whether the Yankees' new bats violate any league regulations. If not, it may only be a matter of time before other teams adopt them, especially if they produce the same results as the Yankees on Saturday.

Podcaster and former third baseman Trevor Plouffe weighs in on Yankees' New Bats

Former MLB third baseman Trevor Plouffe, who also hosts the Talkin’ Baseball podcast, shared his thoughts on the New York Yankees’ move:

"I did talk to somebody who said you're going to be seeing these all throughout the league. This isn't just a Yankee thing. And the science behind it is pretty cool.”

Expanding on the Yankees' hitters using specially designed bats, he added:

"I love this, and it's about time hitters did something. I've talked about it countless times on our show about how pitches' tech is so far advanced.

"This is something that really could make a difference, and I talked to a couple guys at the (players' association) and they said this is legal, so we will be seeing it throughout the league.”

The New York Yankees haven't made an official statement on the matter.

