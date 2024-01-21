Yankees News Today: Latest signings, rumors & targets

The New York Yankees have been quite busy this offseason, though they haven't made as many moves as disgruntled fans might have wanted. They've been, as they usually are, linked to all of the top free agents but are expected to remain pretty quiet for the rest of the offseason. Here's the latest news and rumors for the team.

Yankees News Today: Exploring latest information on Bronx Bombers

The latest rumors suggest that the New York Yankees are interested in Hector Neris. After missing out on Josh Hader, though there wasn't much interest in that deal for the Yanks, they are looking into adding a reliever.

There is interest from the Yankees in the former Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies reliever, and a Carlos Baerga says they "will" sign him. This is not confirmed by any mainline report, and remains a rumor.

The Yankees also recently put an offer out for Blake Snell, but it was one that was quickly denied. They reportedly offered the reigning Cy Young winner in the NL a six-year, $150 million deal. He is looking for a $240 million deal, though.

The last official move the team made was inking Marcus Stroman to his deal. He officially signed in the last few days and became a part of their roster. Thus far, that's the biggest free agency signing they have made.

They also made deals for Juan Soto and Alex Verdugo early on in the offseason. They traded a ton of prospects for those two outfielders. The moves have been few and far between for the Yanks, but they have been rather impactful.

The Yankees traded for Juan Soto

Since their payroll is getting close to $300 million as it is, it's expected that they're not going to make any more moves. That's in spite of the interest and offer to Snell and the reported interest early on in Jordan Montgomery.

Things can change, but it may be a quiet go from now until Spring Training for the Yankees.

