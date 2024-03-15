Yankees news today: MLB analyst makes a case for team's pursuit of Michael Lorenzen instead of Blake Snell or Jordan Montgomery

The fans of the New York Yankees may not have had a good few weeks lately. The team has posted an 8-12 record in the Grapefruit League, and they are currently on a three-game losing streak. Additionally, their ace pitcher, Gerrit Cole, is expected to miss some of the early months of the regular season due to elbow issues.

Moreover, the Yankees have lost Dylan Cease to the San Diego Padres, leaving their rotation issue unaddressed.

While Blake Snell and Jordan Montgomery remain on the radar, MLB analyst Ken Rosenthal suggested that the Yankees should consider Michael Lorenzen, a former Philadelphia All-Star, to help address this situation.

“To me, Michael Lorenzen makes a lot of sense for the Yankees right now,” said Rosenthal on the ‘Foul Territory’. “He’s sort of a stopgap in the rotation. And he can do both roles.”

Lorenzen had a 4.18 ERA last season in 29 games, throwing 153.0 innings. In his 25 starts, Lorenzen also had a no-hitter game with the Phillies. He is a versatile pitcher who can be used both in the rotation and in the bullpen.

Moreover, Rosenthal also pointed out that, due to the high luxury tax incurred by the Yankees, Snell and Montgomery could be expensive options. Therefore, the Yankees might consider someone cost-efficient like Lorenzen to address their rotation issues.

“They don’t want to pay Blake Snell or Jordan Montgomery or essentially pay double. They’re at the 110% luxury tax rate. So Lorenzen, who would come at a much lower cost, would make a lot of sense for them, and I would not be surprised to see them act,” said Rosenthal.

Yankees may not get their wishes fulfilled easily

Jon Heyman from the New York Post recently reported that the Yankees have shown interest in Michael Lorenzen. However, the Chicago White Sox have also entered the bidding race for him.

The White Sox have been looking to fill a gap in their rotation after trading one of their core starting pitchers, Dylan Cease, to the Padres. Although they already acquired Drew Thorpe, Samuel Zavala, Jairo Iriarte, and Steven Wilson from the Padres, they might still want to secure an extra arm before Opening Day.

On the other hand, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reported that Blake Snell has been receiving interest from the Houston Astros.

“As I’ve said multiple times, we always have our foot on the gas when it comes to winning and acquiring pitching. As long as Snell is on the market, we check in to ask what is the latest. Nothing new as of now,” Dana Brown, the Astros GM, told Rome.

Following Cole's injury, the Yankees remain unclear about their rotation members. Carlos Rodon and Nestor Cortes will need time to adjust to the league, while Marcus Stroman is still figuring things out. They have many concerns, but no answers have been found yet.

