Yankees pitcher Nestor Cortes Jr. might have reserved special praise for the two-way Japanese sensation, Shohei Ohtani. But that doesn't by any means mean that he isn't licking his lips at a possible faceoff come Thursday, when he is scheduled to pitch the series finale against the Angels.

Nestor Cortes #65 of the New York Yankees pitches in the third inning during a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on July 24, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland.

The left-handed pitcher claimed in a recent interview that Ohtani brings out the best in him and that getting him out is his priority. Cortes and Ohtani have had numerous enjoyable battles in the past, with Ohtani going 1-for-6 in his career against Cortes.

“It brings out the best in me,” Cortes said. “I know he’s must-watch TV right now, so getting him out is fun."

Cortes paid tribute to Shohei Ohtani's prowess with both bat and ball, terming him a special, special player:

“It’s incredible. He’s going to pitch [Monday], probably go five to seven innings and then come here and hit [third]. It’s pretty crazy to actually think about recovering the day after you pitch and then go out there and hit [third]. It’s amazing what he does."

The pair have been caught sharing a light-hearted moment on the field in the past, with Cortes on the mound pitching and Ohtani at home plate batting.

Nestor Cortez was an MLB All-Star in 2022

Nestor Cortes Jr. was selected by the Yankees in the 36th round of the 2013 MLB draft. He made his MLB debut with the Baltimore Orioles, however, after being drafted post the 2017 season. Cortes has also played for the Seattle Mariners.

Famous for his flamethrowers, Nestor has been a constant threat to opposition batsmen over the years.

2022 was undoubtedly one of Nestor's best years with the New York Yankees, which culminated in him being selected for his maiden All-Star Game, where he registered two strikeouts, a hit by pitch and a walk in an inning pitched.

