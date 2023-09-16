Former Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Gerrit Cole opened up about Friday's scary incident involving New York Yakees reliever Anthony Misiewicz, who was hit in the head by a hard line drive.

While the Yankees went on to win the game 7-5 on the night, their relief pitcher was hit on the head by a 100.6 liner in the mound. Cole spoke to the media after the game and expressed his concern and best wishes for his teammate.

Gerrit Cole had an impressive outing against his former team as he made his first start against them since his departure from Pittsburgh in 2018. After getting off to a shaky start, Cole seemed to regain his rhythm in the fourth and fifth inning, containing the Pirates to two runs over the five innings he pitched.

Cole was relieved by Anthony Misiewicz in the sixth inning and had two on and two outs before coming up against Pirates lead-off hitter Ji Hwan Bae. The Korean connected with a 100.6 mph hard line drive which went on to hit Misiewicz on the left side of the head, dropping him to the ground instantly. Yankees' medical staff rushed to the field in the aftermath and to everyone's relief, the left hander managed to walk off the field and gave a thumbs-up to his teammates. However, the incident left everyone on the field shaken and both teams took a knee on the field.

After the game Cole spoke to the media about his performance and also about the incident involving Misiewicz:

"Sick to my stomach about it... Just praying for him really, hoping he comes out alright."

Yankees win series opener against the Pirates despite Anthony Misiewicz scare

It is always a scary situation when a pitcher gets hit in the head by a 100 mph drive on the mound and it was no different for Anthony Misiewicz. Luckily, he seemed to be alert and in his senses after the incident despite having to be carted off the field.

However, the New York Yankees kept their calm and managed to secure the win against the Pittsburgh Pirates in their series opener. Having won their series against the Boston Red Sox earlier in the week, it was another good result for them in a poor season, despite the scare in the sixth inning.