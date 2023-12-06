Many thought that Juan Soto's trade rumors linking him to the New York Yankees were put to bed when they went on to acquire another All-Star outfielder, Alex Verdugo. However, it seems like the Yankees are not done with their acquisitions in the outfield, according to SNY's Andy Martino.

As per Martino, Yankees GM Brian Cashman said that he wanted two left-handed outfielders this offseason, suggesting that the Yankees are still in Soto's sweepstakes:

Many fans took to X, formerly Twitter, to voice their opinion on this rumor mill:

"Too good to be true"

"I’m starting to panic," another fan said.

One fan even thinks that Verdugo might be the missing piece to trade for Soto:

Here are a few other fan reactions on X:

Earlier today, the Yankees received Alex Verdugo from the Boston Red Sox in exchange for right-handers Richard Fitts, Greg Weissert and Nicholas Judice, according to reports.

The 27-year-old is set to earn $9 million in 2024 and will be a free agent thereafter. Verdugo slashed .264/.324/.421 in 142 games for the Red Sox in 2023, with 13 home runs, 37 doubles and five triples.

If not traded, Verdugo will join Yankees captain Aaron Judge in the outfield and potentially Juan Soto too next season.

Juan Soto to the Blue Jays?

The former World Series champion is also strongly rumored to be heading to the Toronto Blue Jays, per MLB Insider Jon Heyman. As per his report, the Blue Jays have added pitcher Alek Manoah in the trade talks to acquire the star outfielder:

The right-handed pitcher struggled on the mound this season, going 3-9 with an ERA of 5.87 with 79 strikeouts in 19 appearances.

If this trade takes place, the Blue Jays would emerge as a strong contender next season and stay on top of the competitive AL East. In 2023, they finished third in the division with a record of 89-73, earning a Wild Card round series where they were ousted by the Minnesota Twins, marking an end to their postseason hopes.

