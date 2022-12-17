Yankees Rotation 2023: How Carlos Rodon's signing improves pitching, impacts World Series ambitions

The New York Yankees landed their new star pitcher after locking up free agent Carlos Rodon to a six-year, $162 million deal. Rodon and New York's mutual interest has been swirling since the beginning of free agency, with both parties eventually finding common ground and agreeing to a deal.

Last season in San Francisco, Carlos Rodon finished the season with a record of 14-8 with a stellar 2.88 ERA. He also recorded 237 strikeouts, breaking the Giants' franchise record for double-digit strikeout games.

"Carlos Rodon is a perfect signing for the Yankees. There should be no complaints on him. Left-handed flame thrower that’ll get on the mound and say fuck you. He’ll turn Cole into a menace as well. Now the question remains: what are the Yankees doing at 3B…LF?" - Gary Sheffield Jr.

During last year's free agency, Rodon and the Giants came to a two-year, $44 million agreement that included an opt-out after the first season. The left-handed veteran and his agent Scott Boras elected to decline the qualifying offer from the Giants. They instead elected for unrestricted free agency to try and secure a long-term deal.

Rodon will fit seamlessly into the New York pitching rotation. He gives the Bronx Bombers another top-tier left-handed pitcher to compliment their heavy right-handed rotation. As of now, the pitching rotation features Gerrit Cole (RHP), Carlos Rodon (LHP), Nestor Cortes Jr. (LHP), Luis Severino (RHP), Frankie Montas (RHP), Clarke Schmidt (RHP), Devi Garcia (RHP), and Domingo German (RHP).

"At full strength, do the Yankees have the best rotation in baseball? If not, who do you have?" - MLB Network

The pitching depth for New York will allow for the club to be flexible with matchups, while also allowing for additional rest days for their starters.

A look at the 2022 New York Yankees' season

2022 was a season of extreme highs and extreme lows for New York. The team enjoyed breakout seasons from the likes of Nestor Cortes Jr., Clay Holmes, and Jose Trevino.

They witnessed outfielder Aaron Judge not only break the franchise record for home runs in a single season but also secure his first MVP award. Most importantly for New York, they were able to secure Judge to a long-term deal with the team.

"He's baaaacckkkkk! After slugging 62 HRs and being named the AL MVP in 2022, Aaron Judge is reportedly heading back to the Yankees on a 9-year deal." - MLB Network

That said, they were swept by the Houston Astros in the American League Championship Series, failing to oust their postseason rivals yet again. Rodon's addition may be enough to push New York over the edge and help them secure their first World Series title since 2009.

