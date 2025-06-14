Yankees skipper Aaron Boone and DJ LeMahieu's back-to-back ejections after controversial call sparks fan outrage

Aaron Boone and the New York Yankees fell short in a 2-1 loss to the Boston Red Sox on Friday night. In a closely fought encounter, events in the 10th innings seemed to have grabbed most of the headlines. Yankees infielder DJ LeMahieu and Aaron Boone faced ejections after another incident involving umpires throwing out players and personnel over soft issues.

The game headed into the innings after Yankees captain Aaron Judge tied the score with a solo shot in the top of the ninth innings against Red Sox starter Garrett Crochet who was two outs away from a complete game. Earlier in the game, Ceddanne Rafaela had started the scoring for Boston.

The top half of the innings saw instant drama when the automatic runner, Anthony Volpe, was declared out while trying to steal third. The initial safe call was overturned after review with some frustration from the Yankees bench. But there was more to follow, with LeMahieu hitting a line drive to first base that just touched the foul line after the infield circle.

A foul was called by first base umpire Jeremie Rehak and was challenged by manager Aaron Boone. After a long discussion, the onfield call was upheld, which led to Aaron Boone's heated exchange with the officials, and he was tossed subsequently.

Meanwhile, LeMahieu grounded out while trying to reach first base and on the way said a few words to Rehak that was followed by his ejection.

"I just said, 'That was a brutal call.' He was like, 'What'd you say?' and I was like, 'That was brutal.' That was it," LeMahieu explained after the game.

Rehak's decision faced backlash from fans on social media who criticized MLB umpiring for yet again tossing out a player for virtually nothing.

"Umps clearly want Boston to win. Most rigged game i’ve ever seen," a fan said.

"That’s a crap call, it was fair. Don’t come out in two days with a letter saying sorry wrong call, you blew it," another made their feelings known.

"Yankees got screwed on both those calls in the tenth," a fan wrote.

"Absolutely insane that they can view this on replay and still say it’s a foul ball," another wrote.

"What an embarrassment for MLB. The umps miss multiple calls during this game," one exclaimed.

"Clearly a fair ball, what the hell is going on," another questioned.

Aaron Boone makes feelings known about umpires "courage"

Later Boone went onto call out the umpiring team for failing to overturn the foul call, stating that they weren't brave enough to do it.

“It looked like Anthony on the slide, the ground caught his arm, so he couldn’t extend like he normally would’ve otherwise, he’s safe easily," Boone said of the 10th inning after the game. "And then fair ball down the line, and [they] don’t have the courage to overturn. That’s it."

As per SNY, the manager retracted his comments and acknowledged that his team were bested by Red Sox. However, it leads to another one of the many instances were umpires have acted in a capricious manner.

