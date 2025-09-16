Yankees skipper breaks down Max Fried's adjustments that helped him rediscover his rhythm after a rough midyear period

Aaron Boone believes Max Fried's midseason slump was less about defense and more about the Yankees ace narrowing his pitch mix. Boone explained that while there might have been some comfort in the Yankees' infield settling down, Fried's turnaround is rooted in trusting his full arsenal again.

Max Fried, who signed with the Yankees on an eight-year, $218 million free agent contract in the offseason, was exceptional for the Bronx Bombers at the beginning of the 2025 season. However, he experienced an uncharacteristically uneven stretch in the middle of the season.

On Tuesday's episode of "Talkin' Yanks," podcast co-host Jimmy O'Brien asked Boone whether the lefty's resurgence after the slump was connected to the arrival of Ryan McMahon at third base, and Anthony Volpe and Jazz Chisholm Jr.'s improvements in defense.

"There there may be a little comfort of that," Boone replied [Timestamp 20:36]. "But I would guess that [Oswaldo] Peraza was behind him a lot of those times and he was playing a pretty good third base. So, I think it was just really just being a little bit searching for it out there, getting a little bit boxed in with the cutter."

The Yankees skipper then detailed why Fried's complete repertoire is what makes him dominant and how recommitting to it has powered his resurgence.

"I always think of Max what makes him so good," Boone said. "He's got so many plus pitches and that hard to really get a bead on and track because he can sinker you down and away. And I'm talking just to a righty now, you know, change up, cutter, four seamer, sweeper, and curveball. And it's like all of them are really useful pitches for him."

Boone concluded by pointing out that Fried committed to trusting his entire arsenal and has flourished ever since.

Max Fried speaks after his recent start for the Yankees

Max Fried started for the Yankees against the Red Sox on Saturday at Fenway Park. He earned the win in the Bronx Bombers' 5-3 victory, pitching 5.1 innings and allowing nine hits, two earned runs, and two walks while striking out six.

Fried threw 105 pitches, 73 of them for strikes, while surrendering just one home run. After the game, a reporter asked the lefty about how the Red Sox sluggers had made him work on the mound.

"It's just a really good lineup," Max Fried replied [Timestamp 0:47]. "They're, you know, one through nine, they they have a plan and they're they they battle and, you know, they make you make really good pitches. You know, you leave a ball over the plate, they're going to they're going to at least get a base hit and then create some havoc on the bases."

Fried also noted that the Red Sox have many players who are both quick and strong at making contact. He admitted it was very difficult to strike them out, which forced him to make as many quality pitches as he could.

