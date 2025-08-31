  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • Yankees star Jazz Chisholm Jr.'s girlfriend Olivia Brown dons golden bikini in a mirror selfie from spa night

Yankees star Jazz Chisholm Jr.'s girlfriend Olivia Brown dons golden bikini in a mirror selfie from spa night

By Safeer M S
Modified Aug 31, 2025 13:45 GMT
2025 MLB All-Star Game: Red Carpet - Source: Getty
Yankees star's girlfriend Olivia Brown dons golden bikini in a mirror selfie from spa night - Source: Getty

While New York Yankees infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. is helping the Bronx Bombers creep in on the divisional leaders, the Toronto Blue Jays, his girlfriend, Olivia Brown, is relaxing with recreational activities.

Ad

On Friday, Brown enjoyed a relaxing night at a spa and shared the moment with her followers on social media. She posted a mirror selfie, wearing a golden bikini paired with an open robe.

"Spa night," she captioned the first post.
Yankees star&#039;Jazz Chisholm Jr.&#039;s girlfriend, Olivia Brown&#039;s Instagram story [Source: Instagram/luh.liv]
Yankees star'Jazz Chisholm Jr.'s girlfriend, Olivia Brown's Instagram story [Source: Instagram/luh.liv]

The next update on her Instagram story came from the spa itself, suggesting she was enjoying a hot water spa experience.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Yankees star Jazz Chisholm Jr.&#039;s girlfriend, Olivia Brown&#039;s Instagram story [Source: Instagram/luh.liv]
Yankees star Jazz Chisholm Jr.'s girlfriend, Olivia Brown's Instagram story [Source: Instagram/luh.liv]

Notably, Brown accompanied Chisholm Jr. as his date at the 2025 All-Star Game red carpet in a chic black outfit. It was Chisholm Jr.'s first All-Star selection as a Yankee after joining the team last year through a trade by the Miami Marlins.

Ad

Yankees' Jazz Chisholm Jr.'s girlfriend had fun time in the Caribbean

Several weeks ago, Jazz Chisholm Jr.'s girlfriend, Olivia Brown, vacationed in St. Maarten. Although the island is located in the North Caribbean, it's a constituent country within the Kingdom of the Netherlands.

On August 12, Brown shared a multi-snap post from the vacation on her Instagram. In the first snap, she wore a mermaid-themed bikini while posing on a Yamaha WaveRunner, a premium watercraft.

Ad
Ad

In the second, Brown stood in front of a drink store, still in a bikini but with a white cover-up. The third snap captured a scenic view of the beach and sea from inside a nearby cave. Brown was sunbathing in the next image.

Another shot, similar to the first, showed her on a different watercraft, in a green bikini. The following picture resembled the second snap. Later, Chisholm Jr.'s girlfriend posed on a Yamaha TMAX scooter while dressed in denim shorts and a black vest.

Ad

Brown drew her Instagram handle in the sand for another post. A short video showed her in a green bikini on the watercraft. Most of the remaining snaps featured her in the standout mermaid bikini.

Like Jazz Chisholm Jr., Brown is also from the Bahamas. Born on April 19, 2003, she works as a model and social media content creator. Much like her boyfriend, who travels across the United States for his profession, Brown frequently travels as well, having visited Europe, North Africa and several other places.

About the author
Safeer M S

Safeer M S

Twitter icon

Safeer M S is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda, having delved into the sport professionally since 2024. His journey into baseball was sparked by Shohei Ohtani’s remarkable MLB performances, which ignited his passion for the game. Safeer’s enthusiasm for fantasy baseball further fueled his engagement with the sport.

Safeer supports baseball stars like Mike Trout, Bryce Harper, and Aaron Judge, with Shohei Ohtani's dual-threat dominance being his most memorable baseball moment. He admires Willie Mays for his athleticism and historic achievements in pinch-hitting and stealing bases.

In addition to his baseball expertise, Safeer is deeply passionate about combat sports, which he has been reporting on since 2022. His journey into combat sports began with Karate lessons in school, followed by boxing training. Films like Rocky 4, Never Back Down, and Warrior inspired his love for MMA, and witnessing Demetrious Johnson's victory over Kyoji Horiguchi solidified his commitment to the sport.

When not immersed in sports, Safeer enjoys playing football, working out, and watching anime or thriller movies.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Krutik Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications