Yankees star Jazz Chisholm Jr.'s girlfriend Olivia Brown dons golden bikini in a mirror selfie from spa night

While New York Yankees infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. is helping the Bronx Bombers creep in on the divisional leaders, the Toronto Blue Jays, his girlfriend, Olivia Brown, is relaxing with recreational activities.On Friday, Brown enjoyed a relaxing night at a spa and shared the moment with her followers on social media. She posted a mirror selfie, wearing a golden bikini paired with an open robe.&quot;Spa night,&quot; she captioned the first post.Yankees star'Jazz Chisholm Jr.'s girlfriend, Olivia Brown's Instagram story [Source: Instagram/luh.liv]The next update on her Instagram story came from the spa itself, suggesting she was enjoying a hot water spa experience.Yankees star Jazz Chisholm Jr.'s girlfriend, Olivia Brown's Instagram story [Source: Instagram/luh.liv]Notably, Brown accompanied Chisholm Jr. as his date at the 2025 All-Star Game red carpet in a chic black outfit. It was Chisholm Jr.'s first All-Star selection as a Yankee after joining the team last year through a trade by the Miami Marlins.Yankees' Jazz Chisholm Jr.'s girlfriend had fun time in the CaribbeanSeveral weeks ago, Jazz Chisholm Jr.'s girlfriend, Olivia Brown, vacationed in St. Maarten. Although the island is located in the North Caribbean, it's a constituent country within the Kingdom of the Netherlands.On August 12, Brown shared a multi-snap post from the vacation on her Instagram. In the first snap, she wore a mermaid-themed bikini while posing on a Yamaha WaveRunner, a premium watercraft. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn the second, Brown stood in front of a drink store, still in a bikini but with a white cover-up. The third snap captured a scenic view of the beach and sea from inside a nearby cave. Brown was sunbathing in the next image.Another shot, similar to the first, showed her on a different watercraft, in a green bikini. The following picture resembled the second snap. Later, Chisholm Jr.'s girlfriend posed on a Yamaha TMAX scooter while dressed in denim shorts and a black vest.Brown drew her Instagram handle in the sand for another post. A short video showed her in a green bikini on the watercraft. Most of the remaining snaps featured her in the standout mermaid bikini.Like Jazz Chisholm Jr., Brown is also from the Bahamas. Born on April 19, 2003, she works as a model and social media content creator. Much like her boyfriend, who travels across the United States for his profession, Brown frequently travels as well, having visited Europe, North Africa and several other places.