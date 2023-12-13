A little less than a week ago, the New York Yankees traded for All-Star outfielder Juan Soto and Trent Grisham. The Bronx Bombers sent Michael King, Drew Thorpe, Jhony Brito, Randy Vasquez, and Kyle Higashioka to San Diego for the pair.

Soto was the key part of the deal, bringing another power bat to the Yanks lineup. He will help relieve some of the pressure Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton, and Anthony Rizzo receive on the offensive side of things.

While Soto is a great addition to the team's lineup, he only has one year left on his contract before hitting free agency. Despite this, he is not worried about his long-term future.

“My priority right now is just get to know the team, get to know the guys,” Soto said. “That’s what my main thing is right now. About any contract stuff, they know where to call and who to talk to. I’m here just to play baseball."

Juan Soto's focus is on how he can help his team this upcoming season.

According to Spotrac, Soto is set to earn $29 million for the 2024 season. Given his talent, he is expected to receive a relatively large contract ahead of the 2025 season, whether with the Yanks or not.

Is Juan Soto enough to bring the Yankees back to glory?

Gatorade All-Star Workout Day

Juan Soto is widely regarded as having one of the best bats in the league. Last season, he appeared in all 162 regular season games for the first time in his career. During that time, he hit .275/.410/.519 with a career-high 35 home runs, 109 RBIs, and a league-leading 132 walks.

Soto made his third All-Star Game appearance last year. He was one of the few bright spots for a San Diego Padres team that had one of the most disappointing seasons in 2023.

Soto is expected to have similar numbers at the plate for the 2024 season. If Aaron Judge can stay healthy, it would not be surprising to see 80+ home runs between the two.

However, some have concerns about the Yankees' defense, especially in the outfield. The likely starting outfield group would be Soto, Judge, and Verdugo, and none of these players are known for their defensive capabilities.

While the offense is set to score runs in bunches, many are worried that the outfield could cost them some games.

