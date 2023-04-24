Yankees Trade Rumors: 5 hitters who could help bolster Bronx Bombers' inconsistent offense

The New York Yankees trade rumors are churning as the club has not had a strong start to the season. They're currently tied for fourth in the division with the Toronto Blue Jays. They're above .500 and hadn't lost a series until Sunday, but they haven't been as good as many expected.

Injuries have played a part, but so has a struggling and inconsistent offense. They scored five runs in three games to the Blue Jays. Here are five trade candidates they should consider to turn things around.

Yankees trade rumors: Hitters the team may want to target amidst struggling offense

5) Victor Robles

Victor Robles is one of only two above league average hitters on the Washington Nationals right now. He's hitting at a 108 wRC+ clip and that makes him a very likely trade candidate. With injuries mounting, the Yankees trade rumors could be for worse than Robles.

4) LaMonte Wade Jr.

LaMonte Wade Jr. has been a revelation for the struggling San Francisco Giants. He's recorded a 136 wRC+, good for third on the team. The Yankees need him over Joc Pederson (139 wRC+) because Wade figures to be more of an outfielder than a DH and the Yankees already have the inverse with Giancarlo Stanton.

3) Gavin Sheets

The Chicago White Sox have gotten off to a horrible start and no one is hitting save for Gavin Sheets and his 157 wRC+. Players like Eloy Jiminez and Luis Robert are too young and valuable to trade, but Sheets could make sense for the Yanks.

2) Jorge Soler

Jorge Soler is a DH who can play the outfield and while the Yankees have Stanton, few struggling teams have good hitters. Soler is slugging well for the Marlins and he's a more likely trade candidate than Luis Arraez. The Yankees could use some pop in the lineup.

1) Tommy Edman

Yankees trade rumors: Could the team target Tommy Edman?

Tommy Edman is probably going to be traded. The St. Louis Cardinals are struggling and they have Masyn Winn waiting in the wings at shortstop. The Bronx Bombers don't need a shortstop with Anthony Volpe, but Edman can play outfield, third base and second base, too.

