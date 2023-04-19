Yankees vs Angels MLB Live: TV Listings, Streaming Options, Predicted Lineups, and more | April 19

In what has been hyped as a matchup between two of the top players in the MLB, the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Angels will continue their series today. Billed as a matchup between Shohei Ohtani and Aaron Judge, the Angels took game one of the series thanks to the Japanese superstar's bat.

In the top of the first inning, Ohtani launched his fourth home run of the season over the right-center field wall of Yankee Stadium, scoring Taylor Ward in the process. The two-run home run helped the Angels take down New York in the Bronx.

MLB Stats @MLBStats Shohei Ohtani continues to demolish baseballs.



(MLBStats x @GoogleCloud) Shohei Ohtani continues to demolish baseballs.(MLBStats x @GoogleCloud) https://t.co/9M0wbyXBpM

"Shohei Ohtani continues to demolish baseballs. (MLBStats x @GoogleCloud)" - @MLBStats

Yankees vs. Angels Live Streaming and TV Channels for tonight's matchup

For fans hoping to catch all of the action tonight, there are several options. With the game slated to begin at 7:05 pm ET, fans will have plenty of time to prepare for the showdown in the Bronx. Here are all the details for tuning into tonight's game.

Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 pm ET

7:05 pm ET TV: Fox Sports West, MLB Extra innings

Fox Sports West, MLB Extra innings Live Stream: Fubo, MLB.TV

However, for fans who do not have access to any of the programs listed above, there are several alternative streaming sites for fans to access tonight's New York Yankees and Los Angeles Angels game.

Sites such as VIPBox and Sportsurge.net offer a variety of streams for fans to not only use tonight but the remainder of the regular season and playoffs.

A look at the starting pitchers for tonight's action

While not exactly a showdown between two top-tier aces, both teams will open the game with two of their back-of-the-rotation arms. Griffin Canning will take to the mound tonight against a potent Yankees lineup, whereas Jhony Brito is set to start for the home team.

Corbin @corbin_young21 So good to see Griffin Canning back. Only 69 pitches, but more sliders (36%) & changeups (25%) versus 2021.



2021 Slider: 19.9% SwK

2021 Changeup: 18.7% SwK



IF (big if) he stays healthy & uses his best pitches more often, then jump back on the Canning train. So good to see Griffin Canning back. Only 69 pitches, but more sliders (36%) & changeups (25%) versus 2021.2021 Slider: 19.9% SwK2021 Changeup: 18.7% SwKIF (big if) he stays healthy & uses his best pitches more often, then jump back on the Canning train. https://t.co/eT1gKS86Mt

"So good to see Griffin Canning back. Only 69 pitches, but more sliders (36%) & changeups (25%) versus 2021. 2021 Slider: 19.9% SwK, 2021 Changeup: 18.7% SwK. IF (big if) he stays healthy & uses his best pitches more often, then jump back on the Canning train." - @corbin_young21

Projected starting lineups tonight for the Yankees and Angels

After securing the win last night, the Los Angeles Angels will likely dress the same lineup as last night. While there has been no official announcement yet, the Angels will be led by Shohei Ohtani, Mike Trout, and Anthony Rendon yet again.

Taylor Ward - LF Shohei Ohtani - DH Mike Trout - CF Anthony Rendon - 3B Hunter Renfroe - RF Jake Lamb - 1B Gio Urshela - 2B Zach Neto - SS Logan O'Hoppe - C

On the Yankees' side of the ball, they may experiment with the lineup a little bit, with Franchy Cordero potentially taking over Aaron Hicks' spot in the lineup. Aaron Boone may also move Gleyber Torres to second base and bring in Willie Calhoun to DH.

Anthony Volpe - SS Aaron Judge - CF Anthony Rizzo - 1B Gleyber Torres - 2B D.J. Lemahieu - 3B Willie Calhoun - DH Franchy Cordero - RF Jose Trevino - C Isiah Kiner-Falefa - LF

