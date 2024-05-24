Yankees vs Padres Preview & Prediction: Records, pitching matchups, head to head and more | Game 1, May 24, 2024

The New York Yankees have bounced back again, after a disappointing first two games against the Seattle Mariners. They managed to tie the series with two consecutive wins in the final two games of their four-game series, the latest of which was a 5-0 win at Yankee Stadium on Thursday.

The Yanks are now set to travel to Petco Park for their next three-game series against the San Diego Padres from Friday, May 24th. Juan Soto is set to be at his former home for the first time since being traded to the Bronx Bombers last December and his red-hot form will surely be a point of concern for his previous employers.

Padres are returning home to host the Yankees after winning the series against the Cincinnati Reds. They defeated the Reds 6 - 4 in the rubber game to clinch the series. They would look to continue their winning run with another series win against the Yankees.

Yankees vs. Padres: Head-to-Head

The game will be broadcast on the YES network on Friday 24th May, at 9:40 PM EDT. Fans can also view it on FUBO TV.

So far in their years at MLB, the Yankees and Padres have faced each other just 21 times in MLB's regular season. Out of the 21 games they played between them, the Yankees have won 13 times while the Padres have won eight times.

The Yankees are currently leading the AL East table with a 31-17 record. On the other hand, the Padres are at the second spot of the NL West table with a 27-26 record, just below the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Yankees vs. Padres: Pitching Matchups

Carlos Rodon is going to start things up on the mound for the Yankees in Game 1. So far in the 2024 regular season, Rodon has played and started 10 games, with a record of 5-2. He currently has an ERA of 3.27, a WHIP of 1.20 and 55 strikeouts under his belt.

Yu Darvish is set to take up the mound for the Padres. The veteran Japanese star has so far started 9 games this season for the NL West team. The five-time All-Star pitcher currently has an ERA of 2.08 and a WHIP of 0.90 along with 46 strikeouts.

Yankees vs. Padres: Prediction

It seems the Yankees have resurrected and are back into their top form after two consecutive defeats against the Mariners. The current form of Soto, Aaron Judge, and Alex Verdugo would be a tough job for Darvish and other Padres pitchers to handle.

However, even if they do handle the hitters and succeed in keeping them quiet for most of the game, the Padres still need to find a way to handle the Yankees rotation.

It bodes to be a hard-fought series between the two form teams this season. But the Yankees might have a slight edge over the Padres and are likely to emerge victorious in this series.

