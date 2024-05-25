Yankees vs Padres Preview & Prediction: Records, pitching matchups, head-to-head and more | Game 2, May 25, 2024 

The New York Yankees are coming off an outstanding shutout 8-0 victory against the San Diego Padres in the opening game of their three-game series. The Yanks are back to their winning streak ahead of the second game.

After a stunning defeat at home, the Padres will hope to rebound and make up for their loss. The Padres (27-27) currently sit in third spot in the NL West. Yu Darvish struggled to make ends meet against the opponent's powerful offense. Darvish was rocked as he surrendered four home runs in their loss.

Yankees vs Padres: Head-to-head

The second game is scheduled to take place at 9:40 p.m. EDT on Saturday. MLB fans can watch the game on YES while the online stream can be watched on Fubo. The Yankees have won more games against the Padres in their head-to-head as well, currently standing at 18-4.

With a powerful offense, the Bronx Bombers seem to have the upper hand once again. Despite the Padres turning in Darvish, they failed to win. The game will also depend on the starting pitchers as they play a crucial role.

Yankees vs Padres: Pitching matchups

Heading out to the mound in pinstripes will be Marcus Stroman against the Padres. Stroman has been outstanding for the team since his debut. Stroman seems to have settled in and is holding a 3-2 record. The righty has a 3.05 ERA with 48 strikeouts in 56 innings pitched this season.

The Padres will turn towards Dylan Cease to start against the Yankees. Cease has a 5-3 record with a 3.05 ERA. The 28-year-old pitcher has been a bright spot for his team with 78 strikeouts in 59 innings pitched this season, with a spectacular WHIP of 0.93.

Yankees vs Padres: Prediction

After a strong performance in the opening game, the Bronx Bombers will not likely back down. Stroman has been incredible on the mound, but the bullpen will need to take control. With enough support from the plate, the Yanks should take care of the Padres in the next matchup.

With Aaron Judge, Juan Soto and Giancarlo Stanton in form, the offense seems unshakeable. In the last three games, the Yanks have scored 20 runs. The Padres will not stand a chance if the offense opens up again. New York is predicted to win the game and extend their winning streak, giving them a chance to secure a series sweep over the Padres.

