The New York Yankees still have their eyes set on Juan Soto and Yoshinobu Yamamoto after completing a deal with the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday. New York got Alex Verdugo in exchange for Richard Fitts, Greg Weissert and Nicholas Judice.

Verdugo is an above-average hitter and lefty bat that the team was looking to add. He will bring balance to a lineup that is heavy with right-handed hitters who hit for power.

Despite the signing, the Yankees are not done. They are still in play to trade for Juan Soto, and talks have started to heat up. They are also in on Yoshinobu Yamamoto. An unidentified source said that owner Hal Steinbrenner may look to raise the team's $300 million payroll.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"One has absolutely nothing to do with the other," said a source close to Hal Steinbrenner's way of thinking.

Expand Tweet

The Yankees payroll was in the low $290 million, the second highest to the New York Mets. Without adding Juan Soto or Yoshinobu Yamamoto, the Bronx Bombers are expected to be at more than $250 million for the 2024 season.

The Yanks know they have to come out firing next season. The 2023 season was a disaster, and they cannot afford to miss the postseason for a second time. The fanbase will not stand for it.

Acquiring Juan Soto and Yoshinobu Yamamoto would be huge for the Yankees

Toronto Blue Jays vs New York Yankees

The Yankees were expected to be major players during the offseason, and they have not let anyone down. While many believed they would be out of the market for Juan Soto after the trade Tuesday, that is not the case.

The Yanks and Padres are getting closer in terms of trade talks. San Diego is looking for MLB-ready or near-MLB-ready pitching in exchange for the All-Star outfielder.

Expand Tweet

Soto would provide the team with an excellent source of power and take some of the pressure off superstar Aaron Judge. Judge cannot be the only person who can be counted on to deliver runs.

On the pitching side, the Bronx Bombers are still in on Yoshinobu Yamamoto. He is the top-rated starting pitcher on the open market, and many believe he will be a star.

Pitching was an area that the Yankees had trouble with last season. Adding Yamamoto behind Gerrit Cole would be a huge boost for the team heading into the 2024 season.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.