Yasiel Puig Update: Rays reportedly reach agreement with former MLB star on minor league deal

Former MLB slugger Yasiel Puig, who has not played in the big leagues since 2019, could be nearing his return. The 2014 All-Star has reportedly reached an agreement with the Tampa Bay Rays.

On Wednesday, CDN Deportes reported that Puig reached an agreement with the Rays with an invitation to Spring Training. However, it has not yet been confirmed by the Rays.

Puig recently spent the 2022 season with the Kiwoom Heroes of the KBO League. Last season, he signed a deal with Estrellas Orientales in the Dominican Professional Baseball League.

The Rays could certainly use another exciting bat heading into the 2024 season. They will likely be without Wander Franco, who is being investigated for an alleged relationship with a minor.

Taking a look at the career of Yasiel Puig

Yasiel Puig was born in Cuba, and in 2009, he tried to defect to Mexico 13 different times. After finally defecting in 2012, he quickly started his MLB career.

That year, he signed a seven-year, $42 million deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers. In 2013, Puig made his MLB debut against the San Diego Padres, getting two hits in his first game.

The 2014 season would be one of his best. In 148 games, he hit .296/.382/.480 with 16 home runs and 69 RBIs. However, over the next few years, he would be bitten by the injury bug.

In 2019, the Dodgers traded Puig to the Cincinnati Reds. He was involved in two brawls that season and was traded to the Cleveland Guardians at the deadline.

In 2020, Puig was expected to sign with the Atlanta Braves, but that fell through. Instead, he signed a deal to play in the Dominican Professional Baseball League.

After a handful of years bouncing around various teams and leagues, Puig will look to get back on track.

