Yasmani Grandal Free Agency: Pirates rope in two-time All-Star catcher as potential backup

Former Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Yasmani Grandal has reportedly signed a one-year $2.5 million contract with the Pittsburg Pirates.

The Pirates were in serious talks of acquiring the veteran catcher and both parties have reportedly agreed on a deal for the 2024 season on Sunday. MLB insider Robert Murray was the first to report the deal via X (formerly Twitter).

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Free-agent catcher Yasmani Grandal in serious talks with the Pittsburgh Pirates, according to sources familiar with the situation.

Although the veteran catcher endured a rough time for the White Sox in the last couple of seasons, his experience and defensive skills make him an invaluable addition to the Pirates' roster.

He is expected to be a backup option behind young catcher Henry Davis, likely to take over the role of being the everyday catcher. Grandal presence can greatly influence Davis' ability as a backstop.

Yasmani Grandal will be hoping to bounce back in a Pirates uniform

The two-time All-Star catcher, while being a defensive asset from behind the plate, is a threat to opposing teams with his raw hitting power. Grandal, who started his MLB career with the San Diego Padres in 2012, has registered 185 home runs in his career.

The veteran catcher boasts a more than handy career batting average of .237 with a .347 on-base percentage. His addition becomes even more valuable when taking into consideration Endy Rodriguez's absence from the Pirates lineup.

Rodriguez, a rookie catcher, was promoted to the senior team last year but will miss the entirety of the 2024 season after undergoing a reconstructive UCL surgery in December 2023.

His injury during the Dominican Republic winter ball meant that the Pirates were left with backup catcher Jason Delay and another prospect Henry Davis. Grandal's addition could also mean a minor-league role for Davis, who has just two innings of catching experience from last year.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.