"Yeah right, blame it on the wife" - Fans roast Teoscar Hernandez for fleeing haunted Milwaukee hotel over wife’s ghost fears

LA Dodgers outfielder Teoscar Hernandez has decided against staying at the Pfister Hotel in Milwaukee during the NLCS against the Brewers.The reason is related to his wife, Jennifer, who believes in ghosts, and the alleged haunted hotel has convinced the outfielder to be at ease at a different hotel where there are no such issues.MLB insider Bob Nightengale shared the development on X, writing:&quot;Dodgers star leaves 'haunted' Milwaukee hotel because wife believes in ghosts&quot;Fans started reacting to it in hilarious ways. One netizen wrote:&quot;Ya right, Teo...blame it on the wife.👀&quot;&quot;Coward&quot; another fan wrote.&quot;His wife might be off her rocker,&quot; one fan commented.&quot;AND YET AGAIN AN ANNOYING FEMALE RUINS A MALES PEACE OF MIND&quot; one fan added.&quot;Ah yes the Pfister hotel,&quot; one fan added.&quot;If my memory isn't completely shot the ghost thing in Milwaukee has been around for a very long time. Then too they're ghosts. 😂&quot; another fan posted.Teoscar Hernandez explains decision to exit Spooky Pfister HotelWhen the news first hit the internet, people started speculating that the Dodgers outfielder is feeling haunted at the Pfister Hotel in Milwaukee. However, Teoscar Hernandez clarified that this is not the case.“I don't believe in ghosts,&quot; Hernandez said. “I have stayed in there before. I've never seen anything or heard anything. But my wife is on this trip, and she said she doesn't want to stay there. So we have to find another hotel.&quot;Hernandez also mentions that he has heard stories from other players' wives about the haunted incidents at the hotel. Hernandez revealed what he heard, saying:“The lights, some of the rooms, the lights goes off and on. And the doors, there are noises, footsteps, things like that, I don't know. I'm not the guy that I'm going to be here saying, 'Oh, yeah, I experienced that before' because I'm not. And I don't think I'm going to experience that.&quot;The Pfister Hotel, built in 1893, is not shy of hearing such testimonials about the haunted movement inside it. In 2015, Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Bryce Harper previously confessed to haunted incidents at the hotel, which made him feel uneasy.&quot;When I woke up in the morning -- I swear on everything -- the clothes were on the floor and the table was on the opposite side of the room against the wall,&quot; Harper said in 2015. &quot;I was so flustered. I honestly thought there might be someone in my room. I had no idea what the hell just happened, so I actually looked around, and then I checked to see if the door was still latched, and it was.&quot;Meanwhile, Dodgers shortstop Mookie Betts has also chosen against staying at this place and instead rents an Airbnb whenever he's in Milwaukee.While Hernandez doesn't believe it's haunted, he decided not to stay there based on his wife's wishes.