  • "Yeah right, blame it on the wife" - Fans roast Teoscar Hernandez for fleeing haunted Milwaukee hotel over wife’s ghost fears

By Krutik Jain
Modified Oct 16, 2025 06:29 GMT
&quot;Yeah right, blame it on the wife&quot; - Fans roast Teoscar Hernandez for fleeing haunted Milwaukee hotel over wife&rsquo;s ghost fears. Credit: GETTY
LA Dodgers outfielder Teoscar Hernandez has decided against staying at the Pfister Hotel in Milwaukee during the NLCS against the Brewers.

The reason is related to his wife, Jennifer, who believes in ghosts, and the alleged haunted hotel has convinced the outfielder to be at ease at a different hotel where there are no such issues.

MLB insider Bob Nightengale shared the development on X, writing:

"Dodgers star leaves 'haunted' Milwaukee hotel because wife believes in ghosts"
Fans started reacting to it in hilarious ways. One netizen wrote:

"Ya right, Teo...blame it on the wife.👀"
"Coward" another fan wrote.
"His wife might be off her rocker," one fan commented.
"AND YET AGAIN AN ANNOYING FEMALE RUINS A MALES PEACE OF MIND" one fan added.
"Ah yes the Pfister hotel," one fan added.
"If my memory isn't completely shot the ghost thing in Milwaukee has been around for a very long time. Then too they're ghosts. 😂" another fan posted.
Teoscar Hernandez explains decision to exit Spooky Pfister Hotel

When the news first hit the internet, people started speculating that the Dodgers outfielder is feeling haunted at the Pfister Hotel in Milwaukee. However, Teoscar Hernandez clarified that this is not the case.

“I don't believe in ghosts," Hernandez said. “I have stayed in there before. I've never seen anything or heard anything. But my wife is on this trip, and she said she doesn't want to stay there. So we have to find another hotel."
Hernandez also mentions that he has heard stories from other players' wives about the haunted incidents at the hotel. Hernandez revealed what he heard, saying:

“The lights, some of the rooms, the lights goes off and on. And the doors, there are noises, footsteps, things like that, I don't know. I'm not the guy that I'm going to be here saying, 'Oh, yeah, I experienced that before' because I'm not. And I don't think I'm going to experience that."
The Pfister Hotel, built in 1893, is not shy of hearing such testimonials about the haunted movement inside it. In 2015, Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Bryce Harper previously confessed to haunted incidents at the hotel, which made him feel uneasy.

"When I woke up in the morning -- I swear on everything -- the clothes were on the floor and the table was on the opposite side of the room against the wall," Harper said in 2015. "I was so flustered. I honestly thought there might be someone in my room. I had no idea what the hell just happened, so I actually looked around, and then I checked to see if the door was still latched, and it was."
Meanwhile, Dodgers shortstop Mookie Betts has also chosen against staying at this place and instead rents an Airbnb whenever he's in Milwaukee.

While Hernandez doesn't believe it's haunted, he decided not to stay there based on his wife's wishes.

Krutik Jain

Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.

A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.

A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking.

