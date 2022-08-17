"Yes the 45-70 pirates are cheating" "What grounds does he have to appeal" - MLB fans divided over Pirates' infielder Rodolfo Castro's one-game suspension due to the mobile phone saga

Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Rodolfo Castro is in some hot water with the MLB. During an August 9th game, a phone flew out of his back pocket while he was attempting to slide into third base. As a result, the MLB fined him and suspended him for one game.

Major League Baseball has a policy on bringing any unapproved electronic devices out on the field. With the Houston Astros cheating scandal in 2017, the MLB is very strict about this policy. Castro was further investigated and cleared of any further wrongdoing by the league.

Jeff Passan @JeffPassan Rodolfo Castro is appealing his one-game suspension. Some executives wondered whether it warranted a longer suspension -- cell phones being potentially excellent vehicles to cheat, this MLB's chance to say: don't. MLB clearly believed Castro's explanation that it was an accident. Rodolfo Castro is appealing his one-game suspension. Some executives wondered whether it warranted a longer suspension -- cell phones being potentially excellent vehicles to cheat, this MLB's chance to say: don't. MLB clearly believed Castro's explanation that it was an accident.

Castro is appealing the one-game suspension that the league handed him. Castro claimed that the incident was purely just an accident. Some don't think it was an accident and are calling for the MLB to make an example out of him.

Kyle Kishimoto @kylemoto10 @JeffPassan What grounds does he have to appeal, phone usage is illegal even if accidental @JeffPassan What grounds does he have to appeal, phone usage is illegal even if accidental

Rules are rules. If you break a rule, you should be punished even if you believe that the situation was an accident. There's no reason for a Major League Baseball player to have his phone on him at any point during the game.

KiloCharlie4791 🇺🇸 🇮🇹 @KiloCharlie791 @JeffPassan Whether he was cheating or not, it's a rule. I think Pittsburgh will survive one game without that beast 🤣 @JeffPassan Whether he was cheating or not, it's a rule. I think Pittsburgh will survive one game without that beast 🤣

JTZ @TZR781 @JeffPassan So if they thought it was an accident then why suspend him anyway lmao @JeffPassan So if they thought it was an accident then why suspend him anyway lmao

The suspension is only for one game. The suspension doesn't even last a whole series, so it doesn't make much sense to go through the appeal process for this. While being caught red-handed in the act, it doesn't seem like the appeal will be successful.

come on man - take the suspension before the MLB decides it wasn't accidental. @JeffPassan "I accidentally put my phone in my pocket and had it there all game. No, I didn't feel it in my back pocket as I sat down."come on man - take the suspension before the MLB decides it wasn't accidental. @JeffPassan "I accidentally put my phone in my pocket and had it there all game. No, I didn't feel it in my back pocket as I sat down."come on man - take the suspension before the MLB decides it wasn't accidental.

MLB has MLB-approved electronics out on the field. You can see Ipads throughout the dugouts and bullpens. There is also a pitchcom device that catchers and pitchers use to communicate the pitches to each other. Every electronic has to be approved and a personal cellphone would never make that list.

accidentally having a cell phone=suspension

fire manfred @JeffPassan create an entire cheating web=no suspensionaccidentally having a cell phone=suspensionfire manfred @JeffPassan create an entire cheating web=no suspensionaccidentally having a cell phone=suspension fire manfred

Some fans are bringing up the relatively light punishment Manfred gave to the Houston Astros players after their scandal. Astros players were given complete immunity for their cooperation in the investigation into the scandal.

Fred Fuckstone @joe_ligotti @JeffPassan Bruh just take the suspension. Considering he did violate a league policy, this is very much a slap on the wrist. MLB could have imposed something much worse but they didn't because they took the accident into account. @JeffPassan Bruh just take the suspension. Considering he did violate a league policy, this is very much a slap on the wrist. MLB could have imposed something much worse but they didn't because they took the accident into account.

With many fans urging Castro to just take the suspension, some fans think it is hilarious that anyone thinks the Pirates are cheating.

MediocreCubsFan @HdKaleidoscope @JeffPassan I mean what would the pirates even be cheating for. If anything they’ll grow that phone into an iPhone 22 and trade it. @JeffPassan I mean what would the pirates even be cheating for. If anything they’ll grow that phone into an iPhone 22 and trade it.

It's quite comical to look back at all of the great players the Pirates have traded away just in recent years. The Pirates had players like: Josh Bell, Tyler Glasnow, Joe Musgrove, and who could forget; Gerritt Cole.

Pittsburgh Pirates are not the most competitive team within Major League Baseball

Jacoby @JacobyFC @JeffPassan I’m going to go out on a limb and say the Pirates have not cheated this year. @JeffPassan I’m going to go out on a limb and say the Pirates have not cheated this year.

If they are cheating, it doesn't seem to be working out too well for them. With the recent call-up of Oneil Cruz, hopefully Pittsburgh's struggles can take a turn for the better.

