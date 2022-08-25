"Yet another embarrassing effort by a terrible team-" "All I know is pain" - Boston Red Sox fans heartbroken by extra innings loss to the Toronto Blue Jays

The Boston Red Sox lost in the tenth inning to their American League East rival, the Toronto Blue Jays. George Springer was the hero for the Blue Jays' fans, hitting a double to drive in the game's winning run. With a final score of 3-2, it's fair to say that neither team's offense played great. But unlike the Red Sox, the Blue Jays were able to score when they needed to.

Losing close games has been a trend for the Red Sox this season, who now find themselves well out of playoff contention. Barring an incredible run from the downtrodden Red Sox, this season will likely end without a playoff appearance.

This was loss number 64 for the 2022 Boston Red Sox; a mark they hit far sooner than anticipated.

Jared Carrabis @Jared_Carrabis All I know is pain. All I know is pain.

Even the most passionate fans are giving up on the team they once believed in. This loss to the Toronto Blue Jays only further proves that it is not their year.

Losses have become the norm for the Red Sox fanbase, but they can't stop themselves from hoping for a win. However, as the losses continue to outweigh the wins, it will become increasingly difficult to muster that hope.

Being that the Boston Red Sox are perrenial contenders, this down-season has a lot of fans questioning the front office. While improvements clearly need to be made, this team has a strong core. If the front office does decide to undergo a major overhaul, the team might get worse before it gets better.

Jaden @jaden_crawfordd @RedSox wow this game shows the effects of ownership not prioritizing winning. the players feel no urgency or need to win and it shows. embarrassing product and our season is if not over lifeless. thanks alot for caring chaim! @RedSox wow this game shows the effects of ownership not prioritizing winning. the players feel no urgency or need to win and it shows. embarrassing product and our season is if not over lifeless. thanks alot for caring chaim!

SpacedDuck @GringoStarr2029 @RedSox Yet another embarrassing effort by a terrible team. Cannot wait until Chaim gets fired. This is his mess and the future isn't looking good based on what I'm seeing. @RedSox Yet another embarrassing effort by a terrible team. Cannot wait until Chaim gets fired. This is his mess and the future isn't looking good based on what I'm seeing.

Jack @jackm0506 @RedSox you guys have really tested me this season @RedSox you guys have really tested me this season

The Red Sox had an opportunity to close out this game against the Toronto Blue Jays, but couldn't get it done.

Blake Barker @BBarker_7 🏼 @RedSox Should’ve won the game in the 7th! Bases loaded 2 times and don’t score a run! The fact that they give you a runner on second in extra innings and we can’t score a run says it all! Call up triple a players and get them some experience. This seasons over @RedSox Should’ve won the game in the 7th! Bases loaded 2 times and don’t score a run! The fact that they give you a runner on second in extra innings and we can’t score a run says it all! Call up triple a players and get them some experience. This seasons over ✌🏼

It did not take long for Toronto Blue Jays fans to gloat after this clutch victory.

Now with a little over a month left, playoff hopes are all but dead in Boston.

The Red Sox are lower than the Baltimore Orioles in the standings. That is something nobody would have predicted at the start of the season.

The Boston Red Sox and their fanbase have been through plenty of heartbreak this season.

This Boston Red Sox loss to the Toronto Blue Jays is just one of many

The Red Sox are now four games under .500

The Red Sox were predicted to be battling for the American League East crown with the Blue Jays and New York Yankees. The season has not played out the way anyone expected.

Now, the Red Sox are hoping to avoid a last-place finish in one of the best divisions in baseball.

Edited by Gaelin Leif