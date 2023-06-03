Yordan Alvarez contract details: What is Astros hitter's salary for 2023 season?

The Houston Astros signed their star hitter, Yordan Alvarez in 2022, to a six-year contract extension that will cover the 2023 through 2028 seasons. Although the financial terms of the deal were not officially disclosed by the team, a source familiar with the matter revealed that the contract is worth $115 million. As part of the agreement, Alvarez will received a $5 million signing bonus.

His salary for the ongoing 2023 season will be $7 million, followed by $10 million in 2024, $15 million in 2025, and a consistent $26 million per year from 2026 to 2028.

This new contract is in line with the Astros' recent trend of securing long-term deals with their key players. Owner Jim Crane has previously inked lucrative contracts with Jose Altuve, Alex Bregman, and Lance McCullers Jr. However, the team has also seen the departure of notable players like George Springer and Carlos Correa in recent years.

The departure of Carlos Correa was a significant blow to the Houston Astros’ offense.

Yordan Alvarez, a 24-year-old left-handed slugger, has quickly established himself as one of the most promising young talents in baseball. He won the American League Rookie of the Year award in 2019 after hitting .313 with 27 home runs and 78 RBIs in just 87 games. In his first full season in the major leagues last year, Alvarez recorded a .277 batting average with 33 home runs and 104 RBIs. He was also named the Most Valuable Player of the 2021 American League Championship Series.

How did Yordan Alvarez come to play for the Houston Astros?

The Astros acquired Yordan Alvarez in a trade with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2016, which has proven to be a highly successful move for Houston. Alvarez's powerful hitting has solidified his role as the team's designated hitter and outfielder.

With this contract extension, the Astros have secured Yordan Alvarez's services for the foreseeable future, ensuring that their lineup will continue to benefit from his exceptional offensive abilities. Alvarez's impressive performance and consistent power at the plate make him an integral part of the Astros' quest for continued success in the years to come.

