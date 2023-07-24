Yordan Alvarez Injury Update: Health status and latest recovery timeline for Astros star

The Houston Astros are about to receive some major reinforcements as slugger Yordan Alvarez is reportedly nearing his return to the team's lineup. The two-time All-Star has been out of the lineup since June 8th after suffering a right oblique injury he suffered against the Toronto Blue Jays.

The Astros will welcome their superstar back with open arms, however, the team has performed admirably in Yordan Alvarez's absence, finding themself with a 56-44 record. While there was a hope that he would be ready to go for Monday night's matchup against the Texas Rangers, it appears that he is not quite ready.

Danielle Lerner @danielle_lerner



Alvarez did not hit today. Baker said Alvarez is physically able to hit and could not give a reason why he did not. Astros manager Dusty Baker said Yordan Alvarez is “real close” to returning but couldn’t give an exact date. He said maybe Tuesday or Wednesday.Alvarez did not hit today. Baker said Alvarez is physically able to hit and could not give a reason why he did not. twitter.com/matthewkawahar…

"Astros manager Dusty Baker said Yordan Alvarez is “real close” to returning but couldn’t give an exact date. He said maybe Tuesday or Wednesday. Alvarez did not hit today. Baker said Alvarez is physically able to hit and could not give a reason why he did not." - @danielle_lerner

According to Houston manager Dusty Baker, there is a possibility that Alvarez will be activated from the IL on either Tuesday or Wednesday. The team is reportedly still evaluating the outfield star, however, he should be good to go sooner rather than later.

Through 57 games this season, Alvarez has a .272 batting average with 17 home runs and 55 RBIs. Even though he has missed more than a month, he currently tied with Kyle Tucker for the lead in home runs among Houston Astros hitters.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport



(via @astros)

pic.twitter.com/2hMXZVTzEu Kyle Tucker hits his THIRD homer of the night(via @astros)

"Kyle Tucker hits his THIRD homer of the night ([email protected])" - @BleacherReport

Not only has Kyle Tucker been fantastic for Houston in the wake of Alvarez's injury, but the club has also enjoyed a strong run of form from Alex Bregman and Chas McCormick as well.

Yordan Alvarez is not the only important member of the Houston Astros nearing a return to MLB action

Alvarez potentially could have returned to the lineup earlier, however, he suffered a minor delay in his rehab assignment with an illness. He, along with pitcher Jose Urquidy, are both set to return to the team soon, with each player expected to play pivotal roles in the Astros' playoff run.

Full Seam Ahead @FullSeamAhead



“It was very hot, very humid, but I’m really happy I did the job. I did like 38 pitches, but it was very hot outside. I’m happy, feel great physically, and keep it going to my next outing.” José Urquidy shares his thoughts on his second rehab assignment:“It was very hot, very humid, but I’m really happy I did the job. I did like 38 pitches, but it was very hot outside. I’m happy, feel great physically, and keep it going to my next outing.” pic.twitter.com/ZxJrLBKc4J

"José Urquidy shares his thoughts on his second rehab assignment: “It was very hot, very humid, but I’m really happy I did the job. I did like 38 pitches, but it was very hot outside. I’m happy, feel great physically, and keep it going to my next outing.” - @FullSeamAhead

