The Houston Astros weren't that active during the offseason except for signing Jose Abreu from the Chicago White Sox in early November. Signing Abreu was a statement of intent by the Astros, as they moved swiftly to tie down his services to a three-year contract worth around a total of $60 million.

ESPN 97.5 Houston @espn975 First Baseman heading into next season!



Abreu is a 3x Silver Slugger Award winner. What are your thoughts on the ranking of the newest member of the Astros? From @MLBNetwork : José Abreu is named @MLBNow 'sFirst Baseman heading into next season!Abreu is a 3x Silver Slugger Award winner. What are your thoughts on the ranking of the newest member of the Astros? From @MLBNetwork: José Abreu is named @MLBNow's #⃣4⃣ First Baseman heading into next season!Abreu is a 3x Silver Slugger Award winner. What are your thoughts on the ranking of the newest member of the Astros? https://t.co/WlCDoh7DVN

"From MLBNetwork: José Abreu is named MLBNow First Baseman heading into next season! Abreu is a 3x Silver Slugger Award winner," ESPN 97.5 tweeted.

Recently, Jose Abreu tagged along with Jeremy Pena, Bryan Abreu and a few other players to sign autographs and click pictures with the Astros faithful at the Houston Astros FanFest. Word had it that Abreu was filling in for his fellow countryman, Yordan Alvarez.

"Bryan Abreu, Jose Abreu and Jeremy Peña at Astros FanFest," Mark Berman tweeted.

When Yordan Alvarez was asked about the Astros signing Abreu, who would most likely replace Yuli Gurriel, he said:

"It was hard losing Yuli (Gurriel), but losing a Cuban and getting a Cuban guy, I feel really excited for him to be here." (ClutchPoints, msn.com)

Yordan has always been vocal about how much he admires the veteran from his homeland. As news of the Astros finalizing a deal with Abreu broke, many started to feel that he might be replacing Gurriel, which seems to be a reality now as the Miami Marlins have expedited their pursuit to sign Gurriel.

Jose Abreu can do wonders for the Astros

The White Sox were where Jose Abreu spent his first nine major league seasons. Abreu, who turns 36 on Jan. 29, has regularly been one of the game's top middle-of-the-order run producers. Abreu hit.304 with an.824 OPS last season, drew 62 walks, a personal high, and had the second-best on-base percentage of his long career.

Jared Carrabis @Jared_Carrabis Jose Abreu with one of the quickest bat to seats homers you’re gonna see this week. Jose Abreu with one of the quickest bat to seats homers you’re gonna see this week. https://t.co/NRTmea5VaJ

"Jose Abreu with one of the quickest bat to seats homers you’re gonna see this week," Jared Carrabis tweeted.

The 2014 American League Rookie of the Year, a three-time All-Star, a three-time Silver Slugger winner and the 2020 AL MVP, Abreu was again a finalist for the Silver Slugger last season. Abreu's White Sox career came to an end after he finished third on the team's all-time home run list with 243, fifth in RBIs with 863 and sixth in doubles with 303.

Abreu's value extends far beyond his efforts on the field. In addition to leading by example with his relentless work ethic, Abreu also serves as a leader in the clubhouse and the dugout.

Poll : 0 votes