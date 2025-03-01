Yoshinobu Yamamoto drops 1-word reaction as Miguel Rojas shares ‘Family’ message featuring Shohei Ohtani and Dodgers players

Yoshinobu Yamamoto is getting ready for his sophomore season in the big leagues with the Los Angeles Dodgers. He pitched well in 2024, He started 18 games during the regular season, compiling a 7-2 record with a 3.00 ERA and 105 strikeouts.

The 2024 season could not have gone better for the Japanese flamethrower as he won a World Series title during his first year. He could not have gotten that without the help of his teammates, who he has gotten close with.

Shortstop Miguel Rojas posted a photo of him with Yamamoto, Shohei Ohtani and a handful of others. You can tell this group is close as Yamamoto reposted the photo on his Instagram.

"Miggy" said Yamamoto.

Y. Yamamoto's Instagram

The group looks like they had a good time enjoying each other's company. From their talent level to and how close they are, baseball fans could be in store for another dominant run from the Blue Crew.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Shohei Ohtani awkwardly reveal their best-friend status

Los Angeles Dodgers - Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto (Photo via IMAGN)

Everyone needs a best friend in their corner. Someone to go to when you feel like you cannot talk to anyone else, and that is exactly what Shohei Ohtani has with Yoshinobu Yamamoto.

The two recently revealed their best-friend status during an on-field interview with MLB's socials. However, the exchange was awkward, almost like they were caught off-guard by the question.

The two teamed up to help the Dodgers recruit Roki Sasaki, adding another Japanese powerhouse to their roster. The three could be the sport's best one-two-three punch.

Yamamoto will get the start when the club opens up their season against the Chicago Cubs in Japan. Sasaki will likely get the ball to start Game 2 while Ohtani continues to ramp up his arm.

