25-year-old Yoshinobu Yamamoto was posted by his NPB team, the Orix Buffaloes, earlier this month. While nobody knows which MLB club the pitching stud will end up on, a recent appearance at a Lakers game in LA has fans buzzing with theories.

Yamamoto was spotted sitting courtside at the LA Lakers' game against the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night in Los Angeles. Unsurprisingly, fans of all stripes are using the appearance to suit their own narratives about potential landing spots for the ace.

"Yoshinobu Yamamoto had some nice seats for the Los Angeles Lakers game last night. (via @brossports_official / IG)" - Talkin' Baseball

Naturally, the first reaction of many was to presume that Yoshinbobu Yamamoto's appearance in LA preludes a signing with the Los Angeles Dodgers. One of baseball's richest teams saw their starting ERA fall from 1st in MLB in 2022 to 16th in 2023. Inking an arm like Yamamoto's would do wonders as big names like Clayton Kershaw stare down a possible imminent retirement.

However, other fans are promoting a more nuanced theory. Many Boston Red Sox fans claimed that, for various reasons, that Yamamoto taking in a Lakers game points to a signing in Boston.

Yamamoto has been one of the best pitchers in NPB since making his debut with the team in 2017, the right-hander has put up a career 1.82 ERA to accompany his 70-29 record. Moreover, Yamamoto has been named MVP twice, and thrown a pair of no-hitters, the most recent of which was witnessed by New York Yankees GM Brian Cashman in September.

A native of Okayama Prefecture in Japan, Yoshinobu Yamamoto recently spoke of his preference for a team that already has Japanese players. Yamamoto premiered in front of American audiences at March's World Baseball Classic and even started the championship game that saw his country win the tournament against the USA.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto is second only to you-know-who in the 2023 free agency market

While Shohei Ohtani remains the biggest free agent this offseason by a significant margin, Yamamoto is giving the former Angel a run for his money. Although dominance in Japan does not necessarily mean he will shine in MLB, that appears to be a risk that many teams are willing to take.

In truth, Yoshinobu Yamamoto's candid shot at the Lakers game has little, if any, effect on where he will sign. However, fans are never shy about espousing their theories, and we should expect a lot more of them between now and the ace's eventual MLB signing.

